Skeljungur hf.: Árni Pétur Jónsson resigns as the CEO of Skeljungur hf. Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, deputy-CEO, has been appointed CEO of Skeljungur hf.

Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO of Skeljungur hf., has resigned from his post at his own request. At the same time, he also resigns as the managing director of Orkan ehf., Skeljungur’s subsidiary.

Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, who has held the position of deputy-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed CEO of Skeljungur hf. He will also be the managing director of Orkan ehf. for the time being.

For further information, please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson ( fjarfestar@skeljungur.is )

