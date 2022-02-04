GolfSuites to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 10th

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GolfSuites 1, Inc., based in Riverview, FL today announced that Gerald Ellenburg, Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th, 2022.



DATE: February 10th, 2022

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

GolfSuites was featured on Shark Tank investor Daymond John’s Private Deal Partners about 4 weeks ago.

GolfSuites’ location in Tulsa was recognized in Oklahoma Magazine’s 2021 Best of the Best article for Family Night Out.

The team is getting ready to celebrate it’s third site opening with a fourth in contract.



About GolfSuites

GolfSuites venues bring year-round entertainment, game improvement and fun to millions of people nationwide. The company’s goal is to connect communities by providing fun and engaging experiences through food & beverage, technology driven games, golf game improvement and live entertainment for anyone looking to have fun no matter the occasion. GolfSuites venues feature high-tech gamified golf, outdoor climate-controlled suites, handcrafted cocktail & dining menus, live entertainment, and spaces for both social & corporate functions. GolfSuites prides itself on delivering FUN with passion, by building relationships and creating unforgettable experiences, for each and every guest.



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.