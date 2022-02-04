Proactive news headines including Amazon, GoviEx Uranium, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Pinterest and Visionary Gold

New York , Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Amazon raises Prime fees in US as Q4 profits surge click here

GoviEx Uranium's decision to exploration drill at Falea project in Mali is well timed, says Red Cloud Securities click here

Top US cannabis stock picks and 4Q preview from Stifel analysts: “The calm before the storm” click here

Star Royalties eyes cash flow as Gold Mountain makes first ore shipment from its high margin Elk gold mine click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in its Phase 2 Study of Ifenprodil for IPF and chronic cough click here

Visionary Gold says first-ever drill program in Lewiston district confirms large gold-bearing hydrothermal system click here

Pinterest shares in demand after strong 4Q results click here

Snap reports first quarterly profit and quicker-than-expected recovery from Apple privacy changes click here

GameSquare notes HBCU student finalists to embark on ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ during Super Bowl LVI week click here







About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



