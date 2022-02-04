CBT Achieves Executive Partner Status With AMD

Orange, CA, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator, today announced that it will accelerate its leadership in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) convergence by earning Executive Partner status from the AMD commercial channel team. In doing so, CBT joins an exclusive group of partners in North America to achieve this prestigious recognition.

CBT is a recognized leader in the high-performance computing space (HPC), touting long-standing strategic relationships with numerous Fortune 50 customers. Throughout the HPC industry, there has been a growing preference for AMD as showcased by AMD EPYC™ processors powering 73 supercomputers on the latest Top500 list and currently holding 70 HPC world records. Together, CBT and AMD help enterprise customers run their most compute-intensive HPC workloads like genomics, computational fluid dynamics, financial risk modeling, computer-aided engineering, and seismic imaging. HPC is the foundation on which CBT and AMD deliver solutions that transform massive volumes of data into actionable business insights.

The status also helps advance CBT’s endeavors in the Industrial Metaverse. Premier HPC infrastructure and strategy becomes essential as industry-leading projects like CBT’s Refinery of the Future push the bounds of virtually enhanced physical reality (AR, VR, XR).

“CBT is honored to be recognized by AMD as an industry leader,” said Rob Schaeffer, President, and COO at CBT. “More importantly, we are privileged to collaborate with AMD to offer HPC solutions that transform the work of our customers. AMD powers some of the most advanced and highest-performing compute and information management solutions. Our customers appreciate the options AMD provides in their ever-growing technology and business needs.”

“CBT is a valuable commercial channel partner for AMD, and we are thrilled to have them join our commercial channel program as an Executive Partner,” said Terry Richardson, North American Channel Chief, AMD. “With the capabilities of AMD EPYC processors and the integration expertise of CBT, we are able to create fantastic HPC solutions that help customers run their most compute-intensive HPC workloads.”

To learn more about the benefits of HPC solutions from CBT and AMD, customers can schedule a Quickstart ideation session with CBT or reach out directly to the team at info@cbtechinc.com.

About CBT:

