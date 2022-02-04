Asya Management Consulting Client Jordan Leftwich Walked in Paris Haute Couture Week

VENDÔME, France, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Leftwich, fashion model and client of Asya Management Consulting, was among the youngest models to walk in Valentino's "Anatomy of Couture" fashion show as part of Paris Haute Couture Week. As one of the youngest teenage models at the show, Leftwich walked as the number four model to debut Valentino's Spring 2022 couture collection on January 26 at The Place Vendôme in Paris, France.

In front of a small audience, Leftwich walked to help break the norms and stereotypes associated with the world of haute couture at the Place Vendôme.

The Valentino Anatomy of Couture collection focuses on a variety of different body types and age ranges; Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Maison Valentino's Creative Director, went to great lengths to emphasize the use of color combined with graceful, yet timeless, silhouettes and how they look on a variety of different people, offering a slight nod to tradition yet challenging the norms seen today in the modeling world.

For more information, visit www.jordan-leftwich.com or contact abell@asyamangementconsulting.com.

About Asya Management Consulting

Asya Management Consulting is a company that focuses on talent management and consulting in various industries with a focus on entertainment and research.

