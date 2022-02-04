ALYI Confirms Company Anticipates Reporting 2021 Rev of $2 M with $50 M 2022 Target

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company anticipates reporting $2 million in revenue in the upcoming 2021 annual report resulting from the sale of electric motorcycles. The company expects to generate another $10 million in revenue from the sale of electric motorcycles in 2022 and is targeting an overall stretch revenue goal of $50 million for 2022.

ALYI recently published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation that explained how the various components of the company’s EV Ecosystem fit together to drive revenue and shareholder value.

