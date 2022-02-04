777s CASINO, A REVOLUTIONARY CASINO LEADING YOUR WAY TO BE PART OF THE HOUSE

Tallin, Estonia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 777s NFTs are a collection of 7,777 NFTs carrying distinguishable traits with proof of ownership. Documented on the Terra Blockchain, these NFTs are developed with the CW721 (CosmWasm) standard. 777s are the ticket to own your shares of the largest and most sophisticated decentralized online casino in the crypto-sphere. 777s NFTs are non-fungible, meaning they will not be interchangeable with one another, and each NFT is 100% unique.







When one thinks about casino gambling, it is usually “the house always wins”. 777s NFTs offers this advantage to the community, that is, to be part of the “house” by owning the NFTs. With the gambling industry growing at the rate of 8 – 11% per year, and projected to grow up to $127,3 billion by 2026, this opportunity to take a portion of the growing industry is unmissable.

As a pioneer of casino NFTs on the Terra Blockchain, 777s offers huge advantages including the yield-bearing NFT where 100% of the casino profits goes to the holders. In this way, 777s NFT holders will earn from their NFTs without needing to play at the casino itself.

In 777s Casino, the building of a close knit community is prioritized. They believe that a strong community is the foundation of a successful project. 777s NFTs wants to create a project for the people, by the people. In order to achieve this, they will form a DAO where members will get to decide what's best for the project and for them as a community. More updates on the DAO will be announced after the mint.

Apart from that, they’ve also managed to secure partnerships with some big influencers, collaborations with other projects, and partnered with a legitimized launchpad and marketplace. More updates on this will be announced later on.

Hit them up on their Socials to find out more about 777s Casino

Website: https://777s.art/

Casino Platform: https://777s.casino/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB17Rln2H-xWMjQtkNUuaDg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/777scasino/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/777s_Casino