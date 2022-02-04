English French

Paris, February 4th, 2022

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2022 as laid down by the European Central Bank



Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2021, stating the level of prudential capital requirements for 2022.



The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been set at 9.51% as of March 1st, 2022 (excluding “Pillar 2 guidance”1), including:

1.5% with respect to the “Pillar 2 requirement” or P2R,

2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer,

1% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),

0.01% with respect to the countercyclical buffers.

The Total Capital requirement has been set at 13.51% including 2% P2R (excluding “Pillar 2 guidance”1).

With ratios as of September 30th, 2021 of 15.8% for its CET1 ratio and 17.7% for its Total Capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements due to be applied as of March 1st, 2022.

The ECB also set Natixis' prudential capital requirements. Including 0.04% of countercyclical buffers, Natixis’ CET1 ratio requirement is set at 8.44% as of March 1st, 2022 (Pillar 2 requirement of 2.5%).

With a fully loaded CET1 ratio (excluding current financial year earnings and accrued dividend) of 11.2%2 as of June 30th, 2021, Natixis is well above these regulatory requirements.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE, with its business model as a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is currently the 2nd-largest banking group in France. With its 100,000 employees, it serves a total of 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, corporates, investors, and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance sectors in France via its two major Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banking networks, along with Banque Palatine. With Natixis, it also runs global business lines specializing in Asset & Wealth management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Payments. Through this structure, it is able to offer its customers a comprehensive, diversified range of products and services: solutions in savings, investment, cash management, financing, and insurance. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

About Natixis

Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 32 of €12.14 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio2 of 11.25% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).

Groupe BPCE press contact

Christophe Gilbert: + 33 1 40 39 66 00

Email: christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr











Press relations Natixis

Daniel Wilson: +33 1 58 19 10 40

Vanessa Stephan: +33 1 58 19 34 16

Email: press@communication.natixis.com



Groupe BPCE investor relations

Roland Charbonnel: + 33 1 58 40 69 30

François Courtois: + 33 1 58 40 46 69

Email: bpce-ir@bpce.fr









groupebpce.fr

www.natixis.com







1 The total CET1 ratio requirement set by the ECB, including the "Pillar 2 guidance" component, is not intended to be published.

2 Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in. Figures as of 30 June 2021, excluding current financial year earnings and accrued dividend.





Attachment