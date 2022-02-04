VALNEVA SE Declaration of shares and voting rights - January 2022

| Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

January 31, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 4, 2022
  

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

107,162,323

 

    including:
  • 107,141,809 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
129,791,850Conversion of 9,441 FCP convertible into 257,131 ordinary shares

 

Conversion of 18,907 FCP convertible into 514,939 ordinary shares

 

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 1,176,391 new ordinary shares

 

Sale of 3,598 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 400 ordinary shares

 

Transfer of 860 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Exercise of 3,125 BSA equity warrant

 		 

January 3, 2022
  

January 4, 2022
  

Between January 4 and January 11, 2022
  

January 6, 2022
  

January 6, 2022
  

January 18, 2022
  

January 21, 2022

 		129,667,528

Attachment


Attachments

2022_02_04 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS_Jan 31 EN_GN