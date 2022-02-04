VALNEVA SE Declaration of shares and voting rights - January 2022

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: February 4, 2022
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
107,162,323
including:
|129,791,850
|Conversion of 9,441 FCP convertible into 257,131 ordinary shares
Conversion of 18,907 FCP convertible into 514,939 ordinary shares
Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 1,176,391 new ordinary shares
Sale of 3,598 shares with double voting rights
Double voting rights granted on 400 ordinary shares
Transfer of 860 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
Exercise of 3,125 BSA equity warrant
|
January 3, 2022
January 4, 2022
Between January 4 and January 11, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 18, 2022
January 21, 2022
|129,667,528
