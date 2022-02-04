Ninja Syndicate partners with cryptocurrency expert Mati Greenspan (1st February 2022)

Perth, Australia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninja Syndicate has partnered with Mati Greenspan as an advisor on their upcoming Web3 project Supremacy, a series of metaverse Play-to-Earn games. Greenspan, Founder and CEO of Quantum Economics, is one of the top cryptocurrency analysts in the world. The partnership signals confidence that the Australian-based game studio is set to make big waves in the metaverse.

Cointelegraph named Greenspan one of the Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain in 2021. He is internationally recognized for his expertise in understanding financial markets and sharing his knowledge with others to help them make better investment decisions.

“By now we know that blockchain adoption is simply inevitable and nowhere is this more apparent than the world of GameFi, where players can earn money by playing video games. It’s with a generous mix of pride and humility that I join the pioneers of Ninja Syndicate to advise on what could likely be an entire new exciting genre known as watch to earn,” Greenspan says.

Alex Dunmow, Chief Executive of Ninja Syndicate, says the partnership bolsters the company’s focus to improve people’s lives through the power of technology.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for the Supremacy community. The metaverse is a digital economy. We’ve designed Supremacy for fun but also as a place for those who are looking for alternative ways to earn,” Dunmow says.

“Having Mati Greenspan partner with us as we embark on conquering the metaverse confirms we’re on the brink of something truly remarkable.”

In addition to capturing the attention of international cryptocurrency experts, Ninja Syndicate is launching the Battle Arena, the first game in their metaverse, on February 22nd. The Supremacy utility token presale opens to the public on the same day. The offer is exclusively for Battle Arena participants who survive their trial, which promises to be a secret and rewarding journey.

SUPS is Supremacy’s in-game currency. Players use SUPS in the Battle Arena to complete in-game activities and challenges such as supporting their War Machine with drone strikes, ammo, shields and health. Further utility is in development to buy, sell and trade items to make War Machines to send to the Battle Arena. The Battle Arena is a Watch-to-Earn and Play-to-Earn online spectator game with cooperative play elements integrated into Twitch live streams.

The highly anticipated public sale of the SUPS utility token will begin on 22 February 2022.



To learn more, visit the Supremacy website: https://supremacy.game

About Ninja Syndicate

Ninja Syndicate is an emerging game studio based in Australia. It was founded by Alex Dunmow and John Nguyen who have formed an industry leading team of game designers, Web3 enthusiasts and software engineers to bring the idea of Supremacy to life. Before dreaming up and delivering the future of the metaverse, the Ninja team has spent years designing, building, and deploying highly technical platforms for business, including data management, business analytics and user experience software.