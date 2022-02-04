Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Astoria Company, LLC Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of current and former Astoria Company, LLC (“Astoria”) customers.



Astoria operates a financial services lead exchange, connecting consumers with financial products or services. Astoria processes customers’ information who expressed interest in obtaining an auto loan, mortgage or other financial services. As a result, Astoria maintained contact details and other personal information about individuals even if they have not had direct relationships with Astoria.

In or about March of 2021, Astoria began notifying customers and state Attorneys General about a data breach that occurred between January 2021 and February 2021 (the “Data Breach”). Astoria discovered a cybersecurity incident arising out of unauthorized access to an Astoria system which stored a database of individuals’ personal information. Based on its initial investigation, Astoria determined that unknown persons were able to obtain a portion of personal information maintained by the system. Hackers obtained information from Astoria including the personally identifiable information of an unknown number of consumers, including, but not limited to, first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number, date of birth, Social Security number and/or driver’s license number and state, and, in some instances, employment information.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Astoria and you reside in the United States

