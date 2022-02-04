HOOD & RDW– Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Nationally Recognized Firm Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions Final Deadlines

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Class Period: Robinhood common stock pursuant or traceable to its July 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Deadline: February 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hood.

The complaint alleges that Robinhood’s registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood’s revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was stagnating growth. Additionally, Robinhood’s “significant investments” in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.

Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RDW)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 - November 14, 2021

Deadline: February 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rdw.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

