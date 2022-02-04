American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc. Completes Acquisition of AMR Resources, LLC, Operator of Onepath Integrated Services (OIS)

OIS is a Large-Scale Telecommunications System and Network Integrator



Austin, TX, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), today announced it has completed an acquisition of AMR Resources, LLC (“Company”) whereby AMR Resources, LLC became a wholly owned subsidiary of AMRR. The Company owns all of the assets exclusively used in the Onepath Integrated Services (OIS) business, which were divested by Onepath Systems, LLC.

Onepath Integrated Services (OIS) has operated as a standalone division of Onepath Systems and has provided private and public entities large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, low voltage cabling, security / access controls, and installation services since 2006. OIS has a nationwide footprint that provides clients with a one stop solution. Key business units include telecom and internet providers, fire and life safety, large building security and access control, audio/visual, multi-dwelling units, military, and large-scale public and commercial developments. After this transaction, Onepath Systems will remain an independent IT managed services provider.

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO, commented, “This acquisition is a great opportunity to build value and liquidity for our shareholders. We have a robust plan for growth, and I’m excited about our future.”

An application is expected to be filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to change the Company’s corporate name and trading ticker symbol to be more reflective of the Company’s operations.

Layer 7 Capital facilitated and acted as Onepath Systems’ exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Onepath Integrated Services (OIS)

Since 2006, Onepath Integrated Services (OIS) has provided private and public entities expertise in large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, low voltage cabling, security / access controls, and installation services. Firmly rooted in the southeast, we also have a nationwide footprint, giving our clients a one stop solution. OIS empowers our clients to access telecom and information services seamlessly whether at home, at work, or at world class entertainment venues. With unmatched engineering and project management methods, we ensure that every project is fully aligned and completed in accordance with the client’s goals. Some of our key segments include telecom and internet providers, fire and life safety, large building security and access control, audio/visual, multi-dwelling units, military, and large scale public and commercial developments. As a trusted integrator for over 15 years, OIS is the single source for comprehensive design/build solutions that offer the latest in technology efficiency and reliability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in the Exchange Act. These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. Wherever possible, the Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. Accordingly, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Further, the safe harbor provisions of the Exchange Act may not apply to an issuer that issues penny stock. These statements speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Press Release except as required by federal applicable law.

For further information:

Samantha Sondrup

SVP and Chief of Staff

866-365-0620

Samantha.sondrup@multibandglobal.com

PCG Advisory Inc.

Jeff Ramson

646-863-6341

jramson@pcgadvisory.com