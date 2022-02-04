RAYL Innovations Arranges Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAYL Innovations Inc. ("RAYL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for up to $10,000,000 priced at $0.50 per common share pursuant to the Offering Memorandum Exemption as defined by the Securities Act of the British Columbia Securities Commission. Closing will be subject to board approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.



Proceeds from the financing shall be used for continued intellectual property development related to RAYL.Apptive and RAYL.Pay, working capital, and general corporate activities.

About RAYL Innovations Inc.

RAYL Innovations Inc. (“RAYL”) is a Vancouver-based Vancouver-based FinTech company founded in 2020. RAYL offers application solutions for SME business owners and merchants through RAYL.Apptive and RAYL.ApptivePro; and will be positioned in the near term to provide integrated payment processing and other digital financial solutions. RAYL offers tremendous value to businesses by integrating critical business solutions, financial services, and data analytics with a unique pricing strategy all-in-one integrated and interoperable platform.

For further information on the Company, RAYL.Apptive and ApptivePro, RAYL.Pay, and RAYL.Financial, please visit our website at www.rayl.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Nicholas Jeffery”

Director, President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Jeremy Wright, CPA, CMA, Director

(604) 837-7990

jwright@rayl.com

