GenTech’s Nature Soothie® Children's Soothing Lollipops Reaches Major Milestone

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that one of its fastest growing brands “Nature Soothie” ( www.naturesoothie.com ) has surpassed +100k soothies sold since being majority acquired in August 2021.

SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. acquired a 75% controlling stake in Nature Spoon, LLC in August 2021 and it is already showing exponential growth in unit sales as well as being picked up by many major Supermarkets and Independent Chain Stores across the country.

Nature Soothie™ suckers sold +100,000 individual soothies between August 2021 and present day, showing incredible growth over the previous period and is testament that the sales operation at SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. drives exponential growth into brands.

Leonard K. Armenta Jr., CEO of SINFIT Nutrition, Inc. commented that “The growth we are seeing from Nature Soothie, not only in independent chains, but also in Whole Foods and Sprouts is incredible, and I am hugely proud of what the team has achieved with this brand in such a short time, in both absolute numbers and in market penetration across the US. With Sprouts and Whole Foods now stocking our products we see the growth in this brand really being a surprise star of 2022.”

Retail locations from Clark’s Nutritional Centers in California, through Harmon’s in Utah and across to the Natural Retail Group in Florida are all stocking the product, as well as many other incredibly successful partners in between.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. recently announced that, STORM™, another of the company’s brands, has assembled an extremely impressive array of retailers both in the US and internationally. With 10 GNC® Franchises picking up the brand with locations in Tampa, Houston, Mississippi, and Minnesota recently added they are in good company, as specialty retail stores across the country are already stocking the brand. NIP Fitness, Total Nutrition, OC Discount and Muscle & Strength, are just a handful of those rushing to sign up the brand and are already placing orders. UK and New Zealand distributors are also already in the final days of putting together their orders to take the brand into their established retail footprint territories as well.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. has already applied to FINRA for a name change to Supplement Group (USA) Inc. in October 2021 and anticipates approval for this action in February 2022.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

www.sinfit.com www.americanmetabolix.com www.stormlifestyles.com www.nxtbar.com www.naturesoothie.com www.swftstims.com www.yourganics.com www.mpbsnacks.com

