TAAT™ Adds Inaugural Merchandise Collection to its TryTAAT E-Commerce Portal

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that its first collection of TAAT™ branded merchandise is now available for purchase on the TryTAAT e-commerce portal ( http://trytaat.com ). As the base of consumers who regularly use TAAT™ products steadily grew throughout 2021 after the product’s first launch in Ohio, the Company announced in its October 6, 2021 press release that it would be releasing a line of branded merchandise in Q1 2022 with an objective of strengthening loyalty to and awareness of the TAAT™ brand. Limited private releases of TAAT™ apparel (such as the TAAT™ logo hats worn by entourage members of champion boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6, 2021) appear to have generated a desirable level of interest and engagement, particularly with the presence of the Company’s “Beyond Nicotine™” slogan. Numerous consumers and investors have inquired about potential future availability of TAAT™ merchandise, with many based in international markets where TAAT™ has not yet launched. The Company therefore intends to leverage this enthusiasm by providing fans of TAAT™ the opportunity to express their support through branded merchandise that can be worn, used, or displayed.



The full current selection of TAAT™ merchandise can be viewed and purchased through the following link: http://trytaat.com/merch



In addition to distributing TAAT™ merchandise through TryTAAT, the Company has identified several other possible applications for its branded apparel and accessories in business development initiatives. Select U.S. retailers who carry TAAT™ products may soon be given the option to carry TAAT™ merchandise in-store as well. The Company also anticipates TAAT™ merchandise could be offered as prizes for promotions and contests, with a larger scope of eligible recipients compared to those who can receive packs or cartons of TAAT™ due to regulations in certain jurisdictions. Furthermore, by maintaining an ample inventory of TAAT™ merchandise, the Company can furnish branded gear to personnel engaged for promotional purposes (e.g., influencers and celebrities, event teams, etc.) on relatively short notice.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Great strides have been made since we launched TAAT™ at retail for the first time in Ohio in December 2020. At that time, and for much of 2021, the TAAT™ brand was still relatively new and not quite at the point where it made sense to offer merchandise to the general public, especially if it stood to displace our in-house bandwidth for commercializing TAAT™ as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, which is our highest priority. As TAAT™ gained popularity, more and more people from around the world kept asking us about whether or not we’ll be offering merchandise. Now that we have established a footprint in the tobacco industry and our team has scaled accordingly, it is a pleasure for us to release the inaugural collection of TAAT™ logo gear to the general public. I believe this will be an invaluable promotional instrument for us as we seek to align our offerings with the world’s leading CPG brands, many of which also incorporate branded merchandise into their respective global marketing strategies.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

