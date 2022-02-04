Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2021 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,342 and $16,579 for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.



"I am pleased to report another quarter and year of strong financial performance,” stated Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO. “Loan growth and asset quality both remained solid through the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to our record earnings for the year and an ROA of 1.26% and NIM of 3.58%. Loan pipelines remain strong and should support solid performance in future periods. I continue to be impressed with our team's commitment to our mission and providing high quality community banking to the markets we serve, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith allows Fentura to serve the banking needs of an expanded market area and we look forward to continuing and growing the long-standing relationships built on the fine service tradition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith’s team."

On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith ("FSB"), for cash consideration of $15,500, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 22, 2021, at which time FSB was merged into the Bank. Upon completion of the acquisition of FSB, the Corporation added total assets of $106,761, deposits of $96,169 and goodwill of $5,634. The Corporation's financials are inclusive of the impact related to the FSB acquisition.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 $ 11,624 Interest expense 645 653 762 676 972 Net interest income 11,104 10,931 10,896 11,243 10,652 Provision for loan losses 38 (436 ) 6 212 982 Noninterest income 3,097 2,899 4,230 3,854 4,676 Noninterest expenses 9,957 9,453 9,222 9,031 10,971 Federal income tax expense 864 958 1,172 1,198 642 Net income $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 0.58 Dividends $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.075 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.43 $ 26.53 $ 25.73 $ 24.75 $ 23.88 Quoted market value High $ 28.28 $ 26.25 $ 27.40 $ 24.75 $ 22.25 Low $ 25.75 $ 25.60 $ 23.55 $ 21.90 $ 16.93 Close(1) $ 28.28 $ 25.75 $ 26.00 $ 23.30 $ 22.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.16 % 1.45 % 1.50 % 0.84 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.56 % 12.26 % 15.64 % 15.86 % 9.27 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 10.87 % 12.63 % 16.12 % 16.38 % 9.58 % Efficiency ratio 70.11 % 68.35 % 60.97 % 59.82 % 71.57 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % 3.75 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.44 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 $ 76,111 Gross loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 Total assets $ 1,417,931 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 Borrowed funds $ 50,000 $ 50,000 $ 49,500 $ 49,000 $ 49,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 124,455 $ 124,809 $ 122,986 $ 119,360 $ 115,868 Net loans to total deposits 88.71 % 87.80 % 86.60 % 90.60 % 98.48 % Common shares outstanding 4,496,701 4,569,955 4,638,614 4,673,932 4,694,275 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,309,942 $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 Earning assets $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 $ 1,234,827 $ 1,206,411 $ 1,235,895 Interest bearing liabilities $ 773,082 $ 756,545 $ 753,706 $ 735,159 $ 773,132 Total shareholders' equity $ 125,500 $ 124,720 $ 121,235 $ 119,034 $ 117,263 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 121,933 $ 121,120 $ 117,567 $ 115,298 $ 113,444 Earned common shares outstanding 4,520,962 4,582,401 4,644,833 4,664,893 4,682,063 Unvested stock grants 20,671 20,671 20,671 21,922 14,208 Total common shares outstanding 4,541,633 4,603,072 4,665,504 4,686,815 4,696,271 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.23 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.23 % 13.63 % 14.35 % 15.02 % 15.14 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 12.64 % 13.27 % 13.84 % 13.93 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.09 % 11.33 % 11.87 % 12.34 % 12.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 % 10.21 % 10.19 % 10.31 % 9.80 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 46,910 $ 45,979 $ 43,541 $ 36,350 $ 30,111 Interest expense 2,736 5,924 8,627 5,827 3,120 Net interest income 44,174 40,055 34,914 30,523 26,991 Provision for loan losses (180 ) 5,634 1,335 1,057 609 Noninterest income 14,080 19,640 8,163 8,277 8,988 Noninterest expenses 37,663 34,684 27,223 25,310 23,818 Federal income tax expense 4,192 3,913 2,941 2,319 2,876 Net income $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 11,578 $ 10,114 $ 8,676 PER SHARE Earnings $ 3.60 $ 3.31 $ 2.49 $ 2.65 $ 2.39 Dividends $ 0.320 $ 0.300 $ 0.280 $ 0.240 $ 0.200 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.43 $ 23.88 $ 20.87 $ 18.32 $ 14.96 Quoted market value High $ 28.28 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 23.00 $ 20.65 Low $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 Close(1) $ 28.28 $ 22.00 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 18.88 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.52 % 14.05 % 12.02 % 15.05 % 15.38 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.93 % 14.57 % 12.59 % 16.23 % 16.63 % Efficiency ratio 64.65 % 58.10 % 63.20 % 65.23 % 66.20 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.80 % 4.01 % 4.77 % 4.57 % 4.55 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.36 % 0.82 % 1.41 % 1.07 % 0.65 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.50 % 3.83 % 3.84 % 4.08 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 164,942 $ 76,111 $ 61,621 $ 94,721 $ 55,323 Gross loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,066,562 $ 870,555 $ 772,227 $ 672,530 Total assets $ 1,417,931 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,034,759 $ 926,450 $ 781,443 Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,071,976 $ 863,102 $ 763,124 $ 673,505 Borrowed funds $ 50,000 $ 49,000 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 46,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 124,455 $ 115,868 $ 101,444 $ 89,516 $ 59,447 Net loans to total deposits 88.71 % 98.48 % 100.19 % 100.60 % 99.32 % Common shares outstanding 4,496,701 4,694,275 4,664,369 4,636,455 3,631,933 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 $ 961,586 $ 844,673 $ 730,974 Earning assets $ 1,237,755 $ 1,147,570 $ 913,574 $ 796,283 $ 698,753 Interest bearing liabilities $ 754,622 $ 726,869 $ 612,549 $ 544,344 $ 485,522 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,629 $ 110,094 $ 96,358 $ 67,192 $ 56,429 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 118,986 $ 106,140 $ 91,994 $ 62,329 $ 52,181 Earned common shares outstanding 4,603,259 4,669,979 4,643,955 3,811,677 3,625,568 Unvested stock grants 20,984 14,027 9,917 756 — Total common shares outstanding 4,624,243 4,684,006 4,653,872 3,812,433 3,625,568 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.18 % 0.75 % 0.17 % 0.14 % — % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.64 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 0.96 % 1.23 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.54 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.23 % 15.14 % 14.03 % 14.00 % 10.93 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.31 % 13.93 % 13.33 % 13.40 % 10.39 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.09 % 12.38 % 11.64 % 11.52 % 8.27 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.14 % 9.80 % 11.20 % 10.92 % 8.98 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 GAAP net income $ 3,342 $ 3,855 $ 4,726 $ 4,656 $ 2,733 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (154 ) (152 ) (152 ) (151 ) (82 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 54 54 53 54 71 Amortization on acquired time deposits 2 2 2 2 5 Other acquisition related expenses 178 51 — — — Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 80 (45 ) (97 ) (95 ) (6 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — — — — 1,507 Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — — — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — — — — — Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — 265 Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — — — Prepayment penalties collected — (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) (97 ) Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment) — — — — (188 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) — (65 ) (33 ) (17 ) 1,487 Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,422 $ 3,745 $ 4,596 $ 4,544 $ 4,214 GAAP net interest income $ 11,104 $ 10,931 $ 10,896 $ 11,243 $ 10,652 Accretion on purchased loans (195 ) (192 ) (192 ) (191 ) (104 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — 335 Prepayment penalties collected (115 ) (82 ) (42 ) (21 ) (123 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 3 3 3 3 6 Adjusted net interest income $ 10,797 $ 10,660 $ 10,665 $ 11,034 $ 10,766 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.12 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 % 11.91 % 15.21 % 15.48 % 14.30 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.13 % 12.27 % 15.68 % 15.98 % 14.78 % Efficiency ratio 68.98 % 68.74 % 61.46 % 60.20 % 59.02 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.72 % 3.94 % 3.78 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.40 % 3.39 % 3.47 % 3.71 % 3.47 %





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % GAAP net income $ 16,579 $ 15,464 $ 1,115 7.21 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (609 ) (516 ) (93 ) 18.02 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 215 285 (70 ) (24.56)% Amortization on acquired time deposits 8 18 (10 ) (55.56)% Other acquisition related expenses 229 — 229 N/M Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (157 ) (213 ) 56 (26.29)% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — 1,507 (1,507 ) (100.00)% Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — (578 ) 578 (100.00)% Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — (448 ) 448 (100.00)% Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — 265 (265 ) (100.00)% Net gain from COLI death benefit — (173 ) 173 (100.00)% Prepayment penalties collected (205 ) (161 ) (44 ) 27.33 % Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment) — — — N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (205 ) 412 (617 ) (149.76)% Adjusted net income from operations $ 16,217 $ 15,663 $ 554 3.54 % GAAP net interest income $ 44,174 $ 40,055 $ 4,119 10.28 % Accretion on purchased loans (770 ) (653 ) (117 ) 17.92 % Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — 335 (335 ) (100.00)% Prepayment penalties collected (260 ) (204 ) (56 ) 27.45 % Amortization on acquired time deposits 12 24 (12 ) (50.00)% Adjusted net interest income $ 43,156 $ 39,557 $ 3,599 9.10 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 3.52 $ 3.35 $ 0.17 5.07 % Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.30 % (0.06)% Return on average shareholders' equity 13.22 % 14.23 % (1.01)% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.63 % 14.76 % (1.13)% Efficiency ratio 64.70 % 56.16 % 8.54 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.72 % 3.98 % (0.26)% Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.36 % 0.82 % (0.46)% Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50 % 3.46 % 0.04 %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,050,383 $ 11,235 4.24 % $ 1,000,660 $ 11,076 4.39 % $ 1,099,779 $ 11,268 4.08 % Taxable investment securities 129,817 389 1.19 % 113,868 372 1.30 % 62,866 238 1.51 % Nontaxable investment securities 16,876 94 2.21 % 17,085 95 2.21 % 16,047 103 2.55 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % — — — % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 73,022 33 0.18 % 112,917 45 0.16 % 53,715 15 0.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,552 18 2.01 % 3,488 16 1.82 % 3,488 22 2.51 % Total earning assets 1,273,650 11,769 3.67 % 1,248,018 11,604 3.69 % 1,235,895 11,646 3.75 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (10,773 ) (10,889 ) (10,375 ) Fixed assets 16,568 16,465 15,465 Accrued income and other assets 74,249 70,318 47,214 Total assets $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,288,199 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 250,327 $ 132 0.21 % $ 228,147 $ 121 0.21 % $ 218,627 $ 128 0.23 % Savings deposits 344,180 113 0.13 % 325,161 108 0.13 % 291,856 114 0.16 % Time deposits 128,574 224 0.69 % 153,694 264 0.68 % 179,076 407 0.90 % Borrowed funds 50,001 176 1.40 % 49,543 160 1.28 % 83,573 323 1.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities 773,082 645 0.33 % 756,545 653 0.34 % 773,132 972 0.50 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 444,929 433,057 385,032 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,183 9,590 12,772 Shareholders' equity 125,500 124,720 117,263 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 $ 1,288,199 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,124 $ 10,951 $ 10,674 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.44 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,037,189 $ 45,129 4.35 % $ 1,028,303 $ 44,238 4.30 % Taxable investment securities 98,002 1,285 1.31 % 61,288 1,170 1.91 % Nontaxable investment securities 17,090 394 2.31 % 13,463 368 2.73 % Federal funds sold — — — % 8,397 116 1.38 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 81,970 112 0.14 % 32,767 55 0.17 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,504 73 2.08 % 3,352 109 3.25 % Total earning assets 1,237,755 46,993 3.80 % 1,147,570 46,056 4.01 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,000 ) (8,301 ) Fixed assets 16,224 15,465 Accrued income and other assets 68,694 45,871 Total assets $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 227,114 $ 496 0.22 % $ 200,200 $ 996 0.50 % Savings deposits 325,043 438 0.13 % 260,498 569 0.22 % Time deposits 153,057 1,156 0.76 % 181,859 2,848 1.57 % Borrowed funds 49,408 646 1.31 % 84,312 1,511 1.79 % Total interest bearing liabilities 754,622 2,736 0.36 % 726,869 5,924 0.82 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 424,273 352,489 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,149 11,153 Shareholders' equity 122,629 110,094 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,311,673 $ 1,200,605 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,257 $ 40,132 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.50 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Compared To Compared To Compared To September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 1,873 $ (1,714 ) $ 159 $ (1,897 ) $ 1,864 $ (33 ) $ 380 $ 511 $ 891 Taxable investment securities 166 (149 ) 17 461 (310 ) 151 558 (443 ) 115 Nontaxable investment securities (1 ) — (1 ) 28 (37 ) (9 ) 89 (63 ) 26 Federal funds sold — — — — — — (58 ) (58 ) (116 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents (43 ) 31 (12 ) 6 12 18 69 (12 ) 57 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — 2 2 3 (7 ) (4 ) 5 (41 ) (36 ) Total changes in interest income 1,995 (1,830 ) 165 (1,399 ) 1,522 123 1,043 (106 ) 937 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 11 — 11 57 (53 ) 4 121 (621 ) (500 ) Savings deposits 5 — 5 85 (86 ) (1 ) 127 (258 ) (131 ) Time deposits (64 ) 24 (40 ) (100 ) (83 ) (183 ) (397 ) (1,295 ) (1,692 ) Borrowed funds 1 15 16 (120 ) (27 ) (147 ) (525 ) (340 ) (865 ) Total changes in interest expense (47 ) 39 (8 ) (78 ) (249 ) (327 ) (674 ) (2,514 ) (3,188 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 2,042 $ (1,869 ) $ 173 $ (1,321 ) $ 1,771 $ 450 $ 1,717 $ 2,408 $ 4,125





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total earning assets 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.79 % 4.01 % 3.75 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.41 % 0.37 % 0.50 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.44 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Interest income $ 11,749 $ 11,584 $ 11,658 $ 11,919 $ 11,624 FTE adjustment 20 20 21 22 22 Total interest income (FTE) 11,769 11,604 11,679 11,941 11,646 Total interest expense 645 653 762 676 972 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,124 $ 10,951 $ 10,917 $ 11,265 $ 10,674

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 838 $ 1,096 $ 1,253 $ 1,845 $ 2,545 ATM and debit card income 496 495 511 448 437 Trust and investment services 399 562 403 468 445 Net mortgage servicing rights income 407 (69 ) 1,119 138 509 Mortgage servicing fees 394 369 362 335 325 Service charges on deposit accounts 218 199 168 166 194 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 168 165 237 64 65 PPP referral fees — 6 74 351 — Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — — Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — — — — — Change in fair value of equity investments (9 ) (4 ) 2 (19 ) (3 ) Other income and fees 186 80 101 58 159 Total noninterest income $ 3,097 $ 2,899 $ 4,230 $ 3,854 $ 4,676 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 1,639 $ 1,396 $ 2,734 $ 2,318 $ 3,379





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 5,032 $ 11,281 $ (6,249 ) (55.39)% ATM and debit card income 1,950 1,646 304 18.47 % Trust and investment services 1,832 1,619 213 13.16 % Net mortgage servicing rights income 1,595 855 740 86.55 % Mortgage servicing fees 1,460 1,150 310 26.96 % Service charges on deposit accounts 751 709 42 5.92 % Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 634 — 634 N/M PPP referral fees 431 — 431 — % Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 668 (668 ) (100.00)% Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — 173 (173 ) (100.00)% Change in fair value of equity investments (30 ) 755 (785 ) (103.97)% Other income and fees 425 784 (359 ) (45.79)% Total noninterest income $ 14,080 $ 19,640 $ (5,560 ) (28.31)% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 8,087 $ 13,286 (5,199 ) (39.13)%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. While residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity remained strong in 2021, it decreased from the elevated levels of activity in 2020. Residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity are likely to slow down due to lower housing inventory and expected interest rate increases in 2022.

In 2021, the Corporation elected to adopt the fair value measurement option for all MSR pursuant to FASB ASC 860 ("Transfers and Servicing"). Previously, the Corporation utilized the amortization method option for MSR. Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. In addition, the Corporation continues to see a shift from refinancing activity to purchase activity in mortgage originations, which should positively impact the servicing portfolio value.

The primary driver utilized in the fair value of MSR is prepayment speeds. Prepayment speed assumptions are derived from a combination of recent industry-wide pool speeds and Bloomberg's dealer estimates. Faster prepayment speeds result in lower value, due to cash flow being shorter.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. The MSR portfolio has continued to grow throughout 2021 and the mortgage servicing fees increased throughout 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.

Throughout 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain on sales of mortgage loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees) remained strong, but did not reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately into 2022, as economic activity begins to normalize to pre-pandemic levels.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management increased in 2021 due to strong demand from customers for annuities. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly in 2022.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is a result of more deposit customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2021 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies in the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels in 2022.

PPP referral fees represent referral fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. As the second round of the PPP loan program ended on May 31, 2021, the Corporation recorded minimal PPP referral fees in the second half of 2021 and no future revenues are anticipated.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies. In 2021, the Corporation did not sell the guaranteed portion of SBA or USDA loans.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020 and the Corporation. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2022.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from investment equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total compensation $ 5,054 $ 5,001 $ 5,000 $ 5,004 $ 4,958 Professional services 948 790 703 624 938 Furniture and equipment 794 761 712 637 607 Data processing 622 557 583 509 501 Occupancy 491 522 508 495 475 Advertising and promotional 356 384 304 284 184 Loan and collection 286 264 337 406 359 ATM and debit card 158 131 144 122 125 FDIC insurance premiums 138 153 79 155 59 Telephone and communication 96 80 130 94 64 Other acquisition related expenses 225 64 — — — Amortization of core deposit intangibles 67 68 67 68 90 FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — 1,907 Other general and administrative 722 678 655 633 704 Total noninterest expenses $ 9,957 $ 9,453 $ 9,222 $ 9,031 $ 10,971





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Total compensation $ 20,059 $ 17,989 $ 2,070 11.51 % Professional services 3,065 2,555 510 19.96 % Furniture and equipment 2,904 2,449 455 18.58 % Data processing 2,271 1,981 290 14.64 % Occupancy 2,016 1,877 139 7.41 % Advertising and promotional 1,328 975 353 36.21 % Loan and collection 1,293 1,042 251 24.09 % ATM and debit card 555 434 121 27.88 % FDIC insurance premiums 525 228 297 130.26 % Telephone and communication 400 337 63 18.69 % Other acquisition related expenses 289 — 289 N/M Amortization of core deposit intangibles 270 361 (91 ) (25.21)% FHLB prepayment penalty — 1,907 (1,907 ) (100.00)% Other general and administrative 2,688 2,549 139 5.45 % Total noninterest expenses $ 37,663 $ 34,684 $ 2,979 8.59 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased in 2021 due to an increase in the number of employees, a reduction of deferred loan costs, annual merit increases and an increase in employee benefits. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services, which include professional services related to the Interactive Teller Machine project. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements and legal expenses related to the acquisition of FSB.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. The increase in furniture and equipment relate to the Interactive Teller Machine integration within the Corporation. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation..

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses increased in the fourth quarter in relation to the acquisition of FSB and are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation of buildings, property taxes, repairs and maintenance, utilities, insurance, and other related items. The increase in these expenses in 2021 is due to branch remodels. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in advertising and promotional expenses in the third quarter of 2021 is due to the Corporation's sponsorship for a portion of the Linden, Argentine Township, Fenton, and Fenton Township Pathway group. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses in both 2020 and 2021. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into the first half of 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels into 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. The fluctuation is attributed to the increased asset size and composition of the Corporation's balance sheet. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to normalize throughout 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase into 2022 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method. Amortization of core deposit intangibles is expected to increase into 2022 as a result of the core deposit intangible generated in relation to acquisition of FSB.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation reduced interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 Total investment securities 164,942 138,476 129,944 89,772 76,111 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 6,783 9,702 7,670 26,322 27,306 Gross loans 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 1,028,117 1,066,562 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 10,500 10,500 10,800 11,100 10,900 Net loans 1,089,592 1,004,677 975,558 1,017,017 1,055,662 All other assets 73,168 63,584 63,837 48,587 45,610 Total assets $ 1,417,931 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 Total borrowed funds 50,000 50,000 49,500 49,000 49,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,178 10,200 10,703 12,307 14,602 Total liabilities 1,293,476 1,204,491 1,186,699 1,183,815 1,135,578 Total shareholders' equity 124,455 124,809 122,986 119,360 115,868 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,417,931 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,309,685 $ 1,303,175 $ 1,251,446





12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ (29,415 ) (26.06)% $ 36,689 78.47 % Total investment securities 26,466 19.11 % 88,831 116.71 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (2,919 ) (30.09)% (20,523 ) (75.16)% Gross loans 84,915 8.36 % 33,530 3.14 % Less allowance for loan and lease losses — — % (400 ) (3.67)% Net loans 84,915 8.45 % 33,930 3.21 % All other assets 9,584 15.07 % 27,558 60.42 % Total assets $ 88,631 6.67 % $ 166,485 13.30 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 84,007 7.34 % $ 156,322 14.58 % Total borrowed funds — — % 1,000 2.04 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,978 48.80 % 576 3.94 % Total liabilities 88,985 3.79 % 157,898 7.15 % Total shareholders' equity (354 ) (0.28)% 8,587 7.41 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 88,631 6.67 % $ 166,485 13.30 %

Total investment securities

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 30,406 $ 5,967 $ 5,917 $ 5,942 $ 7,935 State and municipal 25,010 25,227 23,096 17,080 15,768 Mortgage backed residential 66,874 67,199 60,390 32,135 19,101 Certificates of deposit 10,172 4,190 4,932 4,932 5,180 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 30,180 31,732 31,281 25,505 23,110 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (468 ) 1,432 1,334 1,117 1,932 Total available-for-sale 162,174 135,747 126,950 86,711 73,026 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,512 1,515 1,859 1,968 1,973 Equity securities 1,256 1,214 1,135 1,093 1,112 Total investment securities $ 164,942 $ 138,476 $ 129,944 $ 89,772 $ 76,111 12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency 24,439 409.57 % $ 22,471 283.19 % State and municipal (217 ) (0.86)% 9,242 58.61 % Mortgage backed residential (325 ) (0.48)% 47,773 250.11 % Certificates of deposit 5,982 142.77 % 4,992 96.37 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,552 ) (4.89)% 7,070 30.59 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (1,900 ) (132.68)% (2,400 ) (124.22)% Total available-for-sale 26,427 19.47 % 89,148 122.08 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (3 ) (0.20)% (461 ) (23.37)% Equity securities 42 3.46 % 144 12.95 % Total investment securities $ 26,466 19.11 % $ 88,831 116.71 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 6,044 $ 19,487 $ 4,875 $ — $ — $ 30,406 State and municipal 2,085 8,600 12,491 1,834 — 25,010 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 66,874 66,874 Certificates of deposit 2,745 7,427 — — — 10,172 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 30,180 30,180 Total amortized cost $ 10,874 $ 35,514 $ 17,366 $ 1,834 $ 97,054 $ 162,642 Fair value $ 10,934 $ 35,778 $ 17,330 $ 2,080 $ 96,052 $ 162,174

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 333 $ 799 $ 380 $ — $ — $ 1,512 Fair value $ 336 $ 828 $ 399 $ — $ — $ 1,563

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities, which increased as a part of the acquisition of FSB in the amount of $35,749, are expected to stabilize through 2022. The following table summarizes information as of December 31, 2021 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield U.S. Government and federal agency $ 2,005 0.95 % State and municipal 11,182 1.15 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 14,009 1.13 % Mortgage backed residential 51,321 1.17 % Total $ 78,517 1.15 %

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 91,529 $ 74,308 $ 65,875 $ 60,693 $ 63,579 PPP loans 2,172 4,985 35,195 122,583 177,845 Commercial real estate 656,818 616,358 573,598 541,428 517,054 Total commercial loans 750,519 695,651 674,668 724,704 758,478 Residential mortgage 298,799 273,478 265,323 258,333 262,770 Home equity 42,220 41,902 41,771 40,205 39,900 Total residential real estate loans 341,019 315,380 307,094 298,538 302,670 Consumer 8,554 4,146 4,596 4,875 5,414 Gross loans 1,100,092 1,015,177 986,358 1,028,117 1,066,562 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,500 ) (10,500 ) (10,800 ) (11,100 ) (10,900 ) Loans, net $ 1,089,592 $ 1,004,677 $ 975,558 $ 1,017,017 $ 1,055,662 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,097,920 $ 1,010,192 $ 951,163 $ 905,534 $ 888,717 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 639,757 $ 591,399 $ 581,984 $ 546,836 $ 526,416 12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 17,221 23.18 % $ 27,950 43.96 % PPP loans (2,813 ) (56.43)% (175,673 ) (98.78)% Commercial real estate 40,460 6.56 % 139,764 27.03 % Total commercial loans 54,868 7.89 % (7,959 ) (1.05)% Residential mortgage 25,321 9.26 % 36,029 13.71 % Home equity 318 0.76 % 2,320 5.81 % Total residential real estate loans 25,639 8.13 % 38,349 12.67 % Consumer 4,408 106.32 % 3,140 58.00 % Gross loans 84,915 8.36 % 33,530 3.14 % Allowance for loan losses — — % 400 (3.67)% Loans, net $ 84,915 8.45 % $ 33,930 3.21 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 87,728 8.68 % $ 209,203 23.54 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 48,358 8.18 % $ 113,341 21.53 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 93,207 $ 79,252 $ 100,424 $ 183,203 $ 241,424 Commercial real estate 656,818 609,382 564,781 532,294 508,182 Residential mortgage 297,626 272,463 264,448 257,543 262,017 Home equity 42,138 41,840 41,708 40,141 39,874 Consumer 8,554 4,146 4,596 4,875 5,412 Subtotal 1,098,343 1,007,083 975,957 1,018,056 1,056,909 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial 494 41 646 73 — Commercial real estate — 6,976 8,817 9,134 8,872 Residential mortgage 1,173 1,015 875 790 753 Home equity 82 62 63 64 26 Consumer — — — — 2 Subtotal 1,749 8,094 10,401 10,061 9,653 Gross Loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 743 $ 613 $ 585 $ 626 $ 673 Commercial real estate 6,350 6,104 6,264 6,026 5,602 Residential mortgage 2,940 3,066 2,814 3,280 3,480 Home equity 379 410 440 453 440 Consumer 77 53 85 92 97 Subtotal 10,489 10,246 10,188 10,477 10,292 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — 42 — — Commercial real estate — 250 566 619 602 Residential mortgage 11 4 4 4 4 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — 2 Subtotal 11 254 612 623 608 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800 $ 11,100 $ 10,900





Commercial $ 743 $ 613 $ 627 $ 626 $ 673 Commercial real estate 6,350 6,354 6,830 6,645 6,204 Residential mortgage 2,951 3,070 2,818 3,284 3,484 Home equity 379 410 440 453 440 Consumer 77 53 85 92 99 Allowance for loan losses $ 10,500 $ 10,500 $ 10,800 $ 11,100 $ 10,900

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Accruing interest Current $ 1,094,141 $ 1,004,220 $ 976,852 $ 1,018,343 $ 1,057,404 Past due 30-89 days 3,971 2,596 923 1,636 1,165 Past due 90 days or more 276 364 36 120 50 Total accruing interest 1,098,388 1,007,180 977,811 1,020,099 1,058,619 Nonaccrual 1,704 7,997 8,547 8,018 7,943 Total loans $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 $ 986,358 $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 5,951 $ 10,957 $ 9,506 $ 9,774 $ 9,158

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,704 $ 7,997 $ 8,547 $ 8,018 $ 7,943 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 276 364 36 120 50 Total nonperforming loans 1,980 8,361 8,583 8,138 7,993 Other real estate owned 382 — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,362 $ 8,361 $ 8,583 $ 8,138 $ 7,993

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation transferred one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding principal balance of $7,214 to nonaccrual. The underlying collateral for this loan is an extended stay hotel. In the second quarter of 2021, the hotel began and continued to make regular contractual principal and interest payments. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the loan returned to good standing, resulting in a decrease in total nonaccrual loans.

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.18 % 0.82 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.75 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.62 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.95 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, less PPP loans 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.23 %

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 101 $ 196 $ 388 $ 580 $ 773

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio. Management continues to actively enhance the analysis of the ALLL as client impact and broader economic data from the pandemic becomes more clear.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Commercial $ 192 $ 217 $ 168 $ 206 $ 169 Commercial real estate 715 791 761 727 707 Total commercial loans 533 608 498 444 351 Residential mortgage 188 203 199 183 182 Home equity 38 47 47 46 45 Total residential real estate loans 126 141 138 131 130 Consumer 15 25 24 22 22 Gross loans $ 235 $ 287 $ 262 $ 249 $ 226

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.

The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.

The tables below summarize total PPP fee income for the periods ended:

Quarter to Date 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 PPP fees recognized $ 56 $ 376 $ 999 $ 1,777 $ 1,199 PPP referral fee income — 6 74 351 — Total PPP fees recognized $ 56 $ 382 $ 1,073 $ 2,128 $ 1,199





Year to Date December 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % PPP fees recognized $ 3,208 $ 3,560 $ (352 ) (9.89)% PPP referral fee income 431 — 431 N/M Total PPP fees recognized $ 3,639 $ 3,560 $ 79 2.22 %

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Corporate owned life insurance $ 25,970 $ 25,803 $ 25,638 $ 10,354 $ 10,291 Premises and equipment, net 16,957 16,330 16,231 15,969 15,461 Goodwill 8,853 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 Mortgage servicing rights 7,836 6,454 6,523 5,404 4,885 Accrued interest receivable 4,663 4,416 4,423 5,451 5,068 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,708 3,488 3,488 3,488 3,488 Core deposit intangibles 1,266 338 406 474 541 Right-of-use assets 1,150 1,241 1,364 1,139 364 Other real estate owned 382 — — — — Derivatives 156 320 601 1,009 1,331 Other assets 2,227 1,975 1,944 2,080 962 All other assets $ 73,168 $ 63,584 $ 63,837 $ 48,587 $ 45,610 12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Corporate owned life insurance $ 167 0.65 % $ 15,679 152.36 % Premises and equipment, net 627 3.84 % 1,496 9.68 % Goodwill 5,634 175.02 % 5,634 175.02 % Mortgage servicing rights 1,382 21.41 % 2,951 60.41 % Accrued interest receivable 247 5.59 % (405 ) (7.99)% Federal Home Loan Bank stock 220 6.31 % 220 6.31 % Core deposit intangibles 928 274.56 % 725 134.01 % Right-of-use assets (91 ) (7.33)% 786 215.93 % Other real estate owned 382 N/M 382 N/M Derivatives (164 ) (51.25)% (1,175 ) (88.28)% Other assets 252 12.76 % 1,265 131.50 % All other assets $ 9,584 15.07 % $ 27,558 60.42 %

Corporate owned life insurance represents the cash surrender value of life insurance policies owned by the Corporation on the lives of key members of management. The increase in Corporate owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2021 was due to the purchase of $15,000 in additional policies.

Goodwill represents the premium paid over the fair market value for a company the Corporation purchases in merger and acquisition activity. The increase in goodwill is a result of acquisition of FSB, which had a purchase price of $15,500, resulting in $5,634 of additional goodwill for the Corporation.

Mortgage servicing rights are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. The increase in mortgage servicing rights throughout 2021 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The serviced loan portfolio has continued to grow in 2021 and the Corporation expects the serviced loan portfolio to increase into 2022 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.

The increase in core deposit intangibles in the fourth quarter of 2021 relates to the acquisition of FSB. As a part of the transaction, a core deposit intangible of $995 was recorded by the Corporation. Core deposit intangibles are being amortized using the sum-of-the-years digits method and will decline into 2022 as they are amortized.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of FASB ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The increase in the Corporation's right-of-use assets in the first quarter of 2021 was due to the recognition of two additional lease obligations.

Other real estate owned represents real estate property that the Corporation acquires through foreclosure. The increase in other real estate owned is primarily due to properties acquired in connection with the acquisition of FSB.

Derivatives represent the fair value of interest rate lock commitments and mandatory forward loan sales commitments that are in a gain position. These balances can fluctuate from period to period based on changes in interest rates and the volume of the Corporation's loan pipeline.

Other assets includes miscellaneous other asset items, none of which are individually significant.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Noninterest bearing demand $ 459,254 $ 442,358 $ 435,588 $ 422,013 $ 378,733 Interest bearing Savings 360,204 320,724 305,409 309,454 290,343 Money market demand 125,391 119,719 113,088 109,101 113,729 NOW 141,480 115,114 102,046 103,342 101,419 Time deposits 141,969 146,376 170,365 178,598 187,752 Total deposits $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,126,496 $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 16,896 3.82 % $ 80,521 21.26 % Interest bearing Savings 39,480 12.31 % 69,861 24.06 % Money market demand 5,672 4.74 % 11,662 10.25 % NOW 26,366 22.90 % 40,061 39.50 % Time deposits (4,407 ) (3.01)% (45,783 ) (24.38)% Total deposits $ 84,007 7.34 % $ 156,322 14.58 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. Total deposits have also increased due to government related stimulus programs. The decrease in time deposits throughout 2021 is primarily due to maturities of municipal time deposits which were partially offset by the addition of time deposits from the acquisition of FSB in the amount of $11,375. As a result of the Corporation's liquidity position and rate compression on contractual time deposits, the Corporation will continue to allow higher priced time deposits to exit. The Corporation will continue to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates in order to minimize downward pressure on margins.

Cash and cash equivalents

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 28,475 $ 25,693 $ 22,454 $ 25,698 $ 23,102 Interest bearing 54,971 87,168 110,222 95,779 23,655 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 2,782 10.83 % $ 5,373 23.26 % Interest bearing (32,197 ) (36.94)% 31,316 132.39 % Cash and cash equivalents $ (29,415 ) (26.06)% $ 36,689 78.47 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. The Corporation expects cash and cash equivalents to decline from its current elevated levels as the funds are redeployed into the loan and investment portfolios.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,446 $ 112,861 $ 132,676 $ 121,477 $ 46,757 Unpledged investment securities 143,431 127,913 118,019 76,384 59,025 FHLB borrowing availability 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Parent company line of credit 7,000 7,000 7,500 8,000 8,000 PPPLF 2,172 4,985 35,195 122,583 177,845 Total liquidity sources $ 407,549 $ 424,259 $ 464,890 $ 499,944 $ 463,127

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of: