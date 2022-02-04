Data Narrative Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Narrative, a No Code B2B SaaS startup that provides businesses with AI powered software and collaborative tools that streamline growth & marketing operations, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.



“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Internet companies like Data Narrative can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Data Narrative and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn from their highly regarded business leaders about building smart, investable digital companies that can rapidly scale. This is a unique opportunity and I look forward to connecting with investors from around the globe who are interested in startups that are leading digital transformation efforts with AI,” says Gareth Cull, Founder. “Securing investment would enable Data Narrative to strengthen our core team with the talent needed to accelerate product development and bring our vision of providing collaborative software to organizations that need help activating growth opportunities, streamlining their marketing workflow and building faster with AI.”

About Data Narrative

Data Narrative is a no code B2B SaaS startup that provides businesses with AI powered software and collaborative tools that streamline growth & marketing operations. Founded in 2019 by former Mozilla Analytics Lead, Gareth Cull, the startup is looking to build on the early success of their no code forecasting app that has generated over 7000 forecasts from around the globe. More recently, Data Narrative was an early beta tester of OpenAI’s GPT-3 API and has been rapidly integrating their semantic search and NLP technologies into products that generate marketing copy and prototypes on the web. Data Narrative’s flagship product is called data spaces, which is a platform that simplifies the organization of marketing data and streamlines growth workflows using a variety of kanban and other generative AI products. To learn more about Data Narrative, please visit https://www.datanarrative.io/