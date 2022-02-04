Tim Davis Presents Sale of 1 Boatman's Lane, Southampton, New York.

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the home's intimate entry off the meandering, crushed-stone drive, guests are led through the foyer to a living room where blonde hardwood floors and pristine pale walls allow the magnificent views beyond to take center stage. An enormous hearth ensures even the chilliest evenings will be spent in cozy comfort, while the graciously open floorplan denotes its sprawling appeal. The French doors open to the utopian outdoor living space featuring Taylor Creek views and an established landscape. The cabana room is just off the living room. The glassed walled enclave showcases the pool with its charming brick and bluestone patio and spectacular water views. The home offers a wonderfully inviting kitchen replete with modern appliances and warm stone accents. A den, mudroom, laundry, ensuite guest accommodations, two additional family bedrooms, powder room, and a full bath complete the first level.

Upstairs, a dramatic library floats above the den below with designated stairs leading to a second guest suite. A master suite offers bespoke design through the built-in cabinetry and delightful window seat. Its private balcony is the perfect spot for morning coffee or afternoon cocktails. The third upstairs bedroom features its own large balcony accessed through both the bedroom and farmhouse-chic bath, while the fourth bedroom offers more custom storage as well as yet another private bath.

Collectively, the home's bedrooms - each with their own charm, six and a half baths - are all distinctive in the elegantly rustic yet infinitely luxurious appointments, and the public areas of One Boatsman's Lane create one perfect haven.

The charm of One Boatsman's Lane doesn't end at the door, though. In addition to the custom pool with offset steps and wading area, there is a full tennis court, a boat dock with access to Shinnecock Bay and the Atlantic Ocean Inlet beyond, and just under four and a half acres of beautiful lawn and mature plantings - all the better to host the quintessential summer gathering or celebrate the most brilliantly charming winter holiday

Of course, life in Southampton needs no introduction. Over the years, Southampton has earned its reputation as the perfect destination for summer resort living. Both oceanfront properties as well as the equally stunning bay and estates found further inland has created a place where relaxing by the Atlantic has become an art form. From the nationally renowned Coopers Beach, the heavenly homes, an excellent commercial district with covetable shopping and dining, not to mention a bevy of historical sites - Southampton truly lives up to its fame of having it all.

1 Boatman's Lane, Southampton, New York, is listed for $35,000,000.

