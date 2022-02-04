FMO Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with KYN

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (“FMO” or the “Acquired Fund”) announced today that FMO shareholders approved a merger of FMO with and into Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (“KYN” or the “Acquiring Fund,” and together with FMO, the “Funds”).



Acquired Fund Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund FMO Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN

Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to close on or around March 7, 2022. Shareholders of FMO will receive newly issued common shares of KYN, the aggregate net asset value of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their FMO shares held immediately prior to the merger.

As previously declared, FMO’s quarterly distribution is payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.

The investment adviser to FMO is Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The investment adviser to KYN is KA Fund Advisors, LLC.

