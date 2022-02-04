Global Hero Foundation USA's Gary Kong, NY Knicks, & Brooklyn Nets Players Proclaim Support for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sir Gary Sze Kong, the Founder of The 1 Wine, businessman and President of the Global Hero Foundation USA, and President of Sino American Commerce Association (紐約中美商會) has taken a stand with legendary basketball players to support the Beijing 2022 Olympics Winter Games which commences today, February 4, 2002.

Gary Kong states, "We are all the one" in their promotional support video, Olympics Beijing China, featuring Taj Gibson (NY Knicks), and James Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) who joined Mr. Kong, uniting all to lend their support to the athletes and fans of China attending the Winter Olympic Games.

Taj Gibson, the power forward of the Knicks, shined in the promotional video, bringing his charismatic demeanor and well-wishes for all attending The Olympics, highlighting a special shout-out to the athletes competing.

The Global Hero Foundation USA emerged in 2022, bringing together all of Mr. Kong's past and present charity efforts. This included donating needed PPE to New Yorkers, the upcoming Super Bowl, and to the Red Cross in China when they needed his help.

