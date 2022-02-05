FuelPositive Issues Statement About Unsanctioned and Misleading Promotional Activity Concerning Its Common Stock

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company”) is informing its investors of unsanctioned, misleading and potentially manipulative stock promotion being conducted by unidentified third parties. The Company became aware of some misleading promotional material on February 3, 2022. The Company is not aware, however, of the full nature and content of the promotional activity, the extent of the dissemination, or who is behind it. The Company is actively investigating the matter.



“There has been some misleading anonymous third-party promotion that has come to our attention. It is not sanctioned or sponsored by FuelPositive and the information should not be relied upon. It has not affected our trading activity, however we felt it was important to advise investors that it is going on. We are taking this action to protect our reputation and to prevent investors from being misled,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair.

FuelPositive has an ongoing agreement for investor relations services with RB Milestone Group, which has been identified on the Company’s website (https://fuelpositive.com/leadership/) and is registered with the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB.

“We are not saying that all third-party content should not be relied upon, as there is positive and balanced media coverage that we want to encourage. But we cannot assure the accuracy of information published by third parties. Investors should only make decisions based on the advice of registered advisors,” added Clifford.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

The Company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

