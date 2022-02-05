OogaVerse is Expanding with Live Breeding and the Brand-New MekaApes Strategy Game

Berlin, Germany, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as an adorable ape-inspired NFT collection is quickly turning into something far more meaningful.

OogaVerse is a collection of randomly-generated NFTs that came to life when the first 100 Oogas mounted a stealth invasion on the OpenSea platform. Those chosen 100, the Original Oogas, were launched over three months ago on the 7th of September. A month later, their remaining 1,900 brethren joined them with a single, shared purpose—going to the moon.

With a mission to go beyond swanky NFTs, the OogaVerse team is working relentlessly to integrate metaverse mechanisms within this interstellar brand of NFT collections. The goal is to create a metaverse that users will intuitively see as their digital home. A place where they will become part of a warm and vibrant community of like-minded individuals with a shared appreciation for nuanced blockchain applications.

Ooga Breeding is Live

The breeding functionality is live and available for all users. This feature adds an additional layer of meaning and functionality to the OogaVerse by letting users breed Baby Oogas through Genesis Oogas.

The breeding process requires two Genesis Oogas and 2,000 Dark Matter Token. The Token is used to get an incubator, which instantly results in the tokens being burned.

As soon as the incubation period starts, users get the choice to either reveal their Baby Oogas to the world or let them remain in the incubator.

Rewards for Genesis Holders

In a bid to reward all the Ooga and Baby Ooga holders, the creators are working on several custom offerings tailored to the needs of Ooga holders. Some of these initiatives include Twitter analysis and the NFT portfolio tracking application. The portfolio tracking application will work across all chains to help users effortlessly monitor their portfolios and get actionable insights into their performance.

Preparing the Launch of MekaApes Game

From the OG Oogas to the ever-adorable Baby Oogas, Oogaverse is filled with quirky characters, and the cast is set to expand with the planned launch of the MekaApes games.

The backstory of this Ethereum-powered game starts with Robo Oogas, an industrious breed of Oogas that’s relentless in its pursuit of developing the population. They achieve that by converting metal scrap into Oogear and using it to create new Robo Oogas in factories.

The launch of the MekaApes game is scheduled for 22th January.



When combined with the expansive OogaVerse collection, MekaApes is going to be one of the most in-depth and nuanced strategy games available on the Ethereum blockchain.

