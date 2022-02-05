Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ASPA, ATVI, EPAY, and CCMP

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ASPAU with Apifiny Group Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQGS: ATVI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATVI to Microsoft Corp. for $95.00 in cash per share of ATVI owned.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EPAY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EPAY to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 in cash per share of EPAY owned.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CCMP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CCMP to Entegris, Inc. for $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock per share of CCMP owned.

