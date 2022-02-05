Cutting-Edge Drone Technology Can Help First Responders Save Lives

Dania Beach, FL, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an industry leader in drone solutions and distribution, has teamed up with Freefly Systems, a motion stabilizer and UAV technology development company, to add the Astro and Alta X to its product lineup. Both drones have excellent image technology, advanced motor drives, and high-performance autopilot sensors that can greatly benefit the public safety and disaster response sector.

Built for professionals, the Freefly Astro is a multi-use drone designed for durability and versatility in the air; equipped with the latest 60-megapixel Sony camera, the Astro model replicates clear RGB imaging in high definition, offering vital information to first responders in search and rescue missions.

Designed to carry up to 35 lbs., Freefly’s Alta X model, is known as the “industrial workhorse”. It comes equipped with LiDAR sensors and GPS modules. These features have made it popular in the medical supply delivery field, as it can transfer life-saving blood and medical supplies to remote areas in minutes.

“With these two Freefly’s drone models, we have expanded our offerings to first responders. Our goal is to provide a wide variety of advanced technology so public safety officials can augment mission efficacy without putting their officers’ lives at risk,” stated Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

“We’re excited to bring this series of professional-grade drones to the natural disaster response industry—our advanced motion sensor tech and thermal imaging capacity have the potential to enhance the safety and efficacy of search and rescue missions.”, says Dan Justa, VP of Sales at Freefly Systems.

Drone Nerds will exhibit the Freefly Astro model at the Natural Disasters Expo in Miami, on February 7-8.

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. The company helps customers find the right UAV solution for their unique needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

About Freefly Systems: Freefly Systems is an American corporation that designs and manufactures movement systems and camera stabilizers, including drones. For over a decade, it has developed innovative products that serve the needs of cinema and aerial professionals. For more information, visit www.freeflysystems.com.