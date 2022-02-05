KJK Student and Athlete Defense Title IX Attorneys Discuss Potential Impacts of Biden’s Executive Orders on Title IX

Cleveland, OH, Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Title IX is a federal civil law that prohibits anyone in an educational institution from discriminating based on sex. The law was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, and every educational program that operates on the federal government's funds is obligated to follow this law.

KJK Student and Athlete Defense handles various Title IX cases and has helped hundreds of students and professors fight discrimination and false allegations against them. They closely monitor updates in this field and ensure that they understand and are on top of all details, whether already implemented or planned for the future.

Every year, there are changes in all fields of law, and Title IX is no different. KJK Student and Athlete Defense is following the recent expected changes to the regulations and wrote a detailed review of Biden's executive orders in March 2021 and how they would impact cases moving forward.



President Biden issued executive orders to the Department of Education to review all Title IX regulations put in place by former Secretary of Education Betsy Devos. Devos served this position from 2017 to 2021 and made these new additions in August 2020. These updates gave the defendants of Title IX, accused of assault or harassment on the premises of an educational institutution, more due process rights.

Although somewhat controversial, these updates didn't, in any way, give leverage to people who did wrong. Their purpose was to ensure no innocent person has to go through the stressful trial process.

The President most likely wanted these changes reversed with his order of review, even though instructions were not specific. Biden had signaled that these regulations would be replaced during his election campaigns when they received criticism from some women's groups and democrats.

As the order only required the regulations to be reviewed, the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Education did its job by publishing guidance that evaluated all the amendments made to Title IX by Betsy Devos.

The government has shown its intentions to ensure Title IX regulations align with the Biden-Harris administration's priorities by filing the Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions of Fall 2021.

One can't be confident about the result of these regulations. Still, President Biden is taking these actions to empower women and guarantee education free from sexual violence. He did say that he would revive Obama-era guidance to investigate sexual harassment and assault cases in schools. Opponents of Devos and Biden supporters believe the amendments of 2020 would discourage victims from coming forward and make it easy for schools and assailants to get away with wrongdoings.

About KJK Student and Athlete Defense

KJK Title IX Student Defense is a team of experienced Title IX attorneys. The practice’s goal is to ensure that every student gets their due rights no matter how hard they have to fight to protect their future from misconduct allegations. Learn more about their services at www.studentdefense.kjk.com.

