BetaMars Starting Closed Beta Test, Land NFT and Project Tokens Provided for Testers

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to BetaMars official, for an optimized users’ experience and better preparation for being formally online, BetaMars will open the closed beta test in stages. The first period will be open on mid-February. During the closed beta test, 3 Land NFT white lists and 3,000 BetaMars project tokens Elonpounk will be the test rewards to be divided by testers! The Land white list will be awarded to the top three users in the revenue ranking of the first period. It is reported that the Land NFT will be online on the Binance NFT Market with a floor price of 0.5 ETH. The Land NFT white list represents the qualification to buy Land NFT at the floor price!

BetaMars, metaverse fictional masterpiece

BetaMars is a metaverse game project integrating various elements such as NFT, strategy battle, metaverse UGC and DAO. As a science fiction masterpiece with Mars immigration as the background, BetaMars has repeatedly thought and analyzed three core dimensions, respectively gameplay design, economic model and project development planning. It has greatly revolutionized the gameplay of similar metaverse games, hoping to bring players a cross-level metaverse project experience!

Real meaning of metaverse game - emotion integrated into the code

When players' feelings are integrated into digital codes, it will turn the whole metaverse track upside down. BetaMars is plowing deep into this concept. As a highly open game, BetaMars gives players great room to play, allowing them to experience second lives in the BetaMars world immersively!

The sense of immersion does not come from the graphics alone, but from every aspect of the game. Thanks to BetaMars gameplay design that incorporates humanity and a unique economic model, the BetaMars metaverse game is extremely realistic. In version 1.0, BetaMars has expanded the strategic combination of confrontation through the class rivalry of two identities in the BetaMars world: Lord and Miner, which greatly increases the sense of immersion and freedom of players.

In version 2.0 and above, the sandbox social metaverse will be opened, and every player can use their creativity and imagination to build a wonderful world of their own based on BetaMars Land NFT! The surreal metaverse world will be built on the basis of 1.0, and a new digital civilization will set sail.

Metaverse field continues booming, BetaMars attracts attention.

In 2021, the metaverse track continues booming globally. From Roblox to Meta, many Internet giants are involved in the sector, and the metaverse market has become the most concerned field in the world now, despite that it is still in the early stage, less than a year from the concept of metaverse explosion. It is expected that players in both the traditional industry and crypto field will be more and more interested in the unique product design of metaverse. In the next year, the metaverse track, especially the innovative metaverse projects, will be the target of the market's capital influx.

The birth of BetaMars, the world's first project aimed at creating a "metaverse civilization", has infinitely expanded the boundaries of the metaverse space. Its innovative product design has received great attention from the metaverse market. BetaMars has already received over $10 million in funding from Kryptos, GameMine Capital, HOT DAO, Youbi Capital, Pluto Capital and many other well-known institutions, even though it is not yet online. Metaverse market influx flooded into BetaMars, reflected in their social media interaction.

It is reported that BetaMars team has made sufficient preparations before the official launch of the game. After this closed beta test, BetaMars game will be officially launched. During this period, keep following the official reports and community information release to participate in the BetaMars project and get the early dividends of the project!

BetaMars Social Network

