New Life Credit Consultants & Ar-Rasheed S. Brisco Jr. Announce New App to Educate Consumers on Credit Scores

Glassboro, NJ, USA, Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Life Credit Consultants, a leader in the credit consulting space, is pleased to announce its first mobile application to help connect their community of educators and clientele. This achievement is one that comes at the top of 2022 and is a highlight for the company. This announcement following the second publication by the company helps to showcase the success that the company has had through the years.

New Life Credit Consultants will have their mobile application be available on both Android and Apple app stores for the download of consumers. The development team will have the application go live on April 1st, 2022 to the general public; but clients of the company will have exclusive access to download on March 15th, 2022.

The founder and CEO of New Life Credit Consultants, Ar-Rasheed S. Brisco Jr, stated, "I couldn’t be happier and more pleased with the success and direction that the company has gone. To think that this is something that started many years ago, to now having significant announcements planned for each quarter this year is nothing short of amazing. The team is both incredible and persistent, their hard work will be shown very soon!”

The application will allow users to have access to a library of resources that will help break down the different credit scoring models, an extensive glossary of credit terms, sample letters to help guide people in disputing negative credit items and even the ability to reach out to members on our team to help with consultations. New Life Credit Consultants has grown it’s reach to having clientele in over 22 states and counting since its inception in 2018. This application is something they’re hoping will continue to grow their reach to the rest of the country.

About New Life Credit Consultants

Launched in January of 2018, NLCC wanted to give consumers a chance to understand and fix their FICO scores and improve their credit worthiness. The approach they’ve taken to help people is based on the idea that every client is family. This idea of “catering to the clients” is something that credit consultant Ar-Rasheed S. Brisco Jr. has been doing with New Life Credit Consultants since it began. His experiences and knowledge gained from having to change his credit mistakes in the past, Ar-Rasheed has successfully helped to educate others with poor credit history to help give them access to financial opportunities in life that they were deprived of. They help people in challenging negative credit history such as collections, student loans, charge offs, medical collections, bankruptcies, evictions and even repossessions. For more information, please visit us here:

