POP Biotechnologies Vaccine Technology to Enter Phase III Clinical Studies as Part of Eubiologics' COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, EuCorVac-19

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POP Biotechnologies (POP BIO), a biopharmaceutical startup, announces the approval of the plan for a Phase 3 clinical study of EuCorVac-19, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by South Korean partner EuBiologics (KOSDAQ: 206650, CEO, Dr. Baik YoungOk, Mr. Seukkeun Choi) from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea. EuCorVac-19 is a protein-based vaccine consisting of Eubiologics' protein antigen, EulMT, in-licensed from Korea Institute of Science and Technology and the Spontaneous-Nanoliposome Antigen Particle (SNAP) technology of POP BIO. "This Phase III trial is a monumental step forward for our technology. Achieving this critical milestone provides validation towards not only solving this unprecedented global crisis but also provides invaluable support towards our platform's development, further enabling the creation of new vaccines with tremendous potential to alleviate suffering worldwide," says POP BIO President and cofounder Jonathan Smyth.

POP BIO's Spontaneous Nanoliposome Antigen Particleization (SNAP) technology enables the rapid development and manufacturing of highly immunogenic particle-based vaccines and immunotherapies directed against infectious disease and cancer through a cobalt modified variant of the PoP technology (CoPoP). The SNAP technology enables the stable particle-formation and liposome-display of protein and peptide antigens, resulting in substantial improvements in immune responses. According to Dr. Jonathan Lovell, technology inventor and POP BIO co-founder, "SNAP is a vaccine platform technology that could be applicable to any vaccine-related indication, for both chronic and infectious diseases. In-human testing for the COVID-19 vaccine will de-risk the technology for many other indications."

Eubiologics will be able to commence Phase III comparison trials for 4,000 healthy participants in the Philippines, Bangladesh, and other countries based on a standard comparison clinical trial guideline. Eubiologics will work closely with international research organizations for expedited recruitment in countries with low vaccination rates as well as the analysis of trial results to accelerate the regulatory approval and commercialization of EuCorVac-19. EuCorVac-19 has already proved its safety and efficacy in Phase I/II clinical trials, the results of which were announced in December 2021. Eubiologics expects to expedite the development of an Omicron variant vaccine based on the same platform used for EuCorVac-19. A company official said, "The company has already had product supply MOUs with partners in the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, and many Asian, CIS, Latin American partners have shown a great interest in EuCorVac-19. Once the product is launched, the company will target the overseas markets that have high population and middle-income based on the product's safety, efficacy, and logistics convenience."

POP BIO is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the research and development of novel therapeutics and vaccines employing their proprietary porphyrin-phospholipid (PoP) liposome technologies. The PoP technology is exclusively licensed from the SUNY-RF.

Eubiologics is a South Korean Biotechnology company that received funds for the Phase I/II EuCorVac-19 trial from the new drug development committee of the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare and recently submitted the application for phase III trial to get additional financial assistance. Eubiologics has two main animal-based bioreactors (1,000L) to produce recombinant protein antigens at Chuncheon Plant 1 and EcML which is adjuvant at Chuncheon Plant 2. The total capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine is from 100M to 200M doses per year. EuCorVac-19 vaccine uses the same type of cell line, which is for antibody treatment, so if the company uses these facilities, its manufacturing capacity can be further expanded.

