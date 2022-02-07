Dry Chillies Market Size, Share 2022 | Segmented By Geography - Growth, Key Findings, Market Dynamics & Drivers, Production, Consumption, Import & Export Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend and Forecast to 2028 | Market Reports World

Pune, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dry Chillies Market (2022-2028) research report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the Dry Chillies market. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. Dry Chillies market report provides in-depth analysis about the market size, share, overview and growth prospects that are impacting the growth of the market. The Dry Chillies market report helps consumers to recognize the market challenges and opportunities. Dry Chillies market report contains the recent forecast research for the predicted period. The Dry Chillies market report extensively offers the latest information about the technological developments and market growth prospects on the basis of the regional landscape.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12347683

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Dry Chillies market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Scope of the Report:

Dry chilies are used as the main spice across the globe, particularly in Asian countries. These are jam-packed with vitamin C helps in supporting the immune system and combating chronic diseases. They also prevent heart ailments. The report offers detailed production analysis (volume), consumption analysis (volume and value), import analysis (volume and value), export analysis (volume and value), and price trend analysis. It is also segmented by geography (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa).

About Dry Chillies Market:

Dry red chillies contain Vitamin A and C which is important for healthy mucous membranes and it reduces the risk of prostate cancer cells through various mechanisms. Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, USA, and Spain are the largest importers of Dry Chillies, together contributing a share of 66.37% of world imports in 2017. India, China, and Peru are the major exporters of Dry Chillies and the global Dry Chillies exports are USD 942,107 thousand in 2017.

High Demand for Dry Chillies in Europe

Demand for Dry Chillies in Europe is high because of high demand for exotic and spicy oriental cuisines. Europe produced only 104,261 metric ton of Dry Chillies which amounts to just 2.66% share of global production in 2016 and imports have been continuously increasing to meet the domestic demand. In 2017, Europe’s imports reflect 21.86% share in global imports of Dry Chillies while its exports represent 1.86% share in global exports. Spain is one of the largest importing countries of Dry Chillies from outside Europe followed by Germany, UK and Netherlands. In year 2017, Spain represents 22.64% share in total European imports of Dry Chillies whereas Germany contributes to 20.4% and UK contributes 9.64% of European imports.

Get a Sample Copy of the Dry Chillies Market Research Report 2022

Lack of Adequate Storage and Vacuum Packing Facilities in India

Unsuitable sanitary conditions during the process of harvesting, drying, processing, storage and marketing of Dry Chillies enhance the contamination through various fungal species and their toxic secondary metabolites. During the process of drying, a large number of fungal spores, as well as soil-borne fungal organisms, get settled on the surface of chillies which cause contamination. Therefore, an effective system for drying, processing and storage of red chillies is required to reduce the adverse effects of fungal species, mycoflora and mycotoxin contamination. Gunny bags which are generally used to store dry red chillies, are more prone to air borne fungal spores and vector insects because of the presence of small pores. Vacuum packing facilities are most efficient to store Dry Chillies immediately after drying because of low presence of mycoflora and mycobial load. Fungal and mycotoxin contamination can also be minimized through microwave treatment that should be done immediately before storage.

India Dominates the Dry Chillies Market in terms of Production and Exports

India is the world’s largest producer as well as exporter of Dry Chillies. Its exports represent 72.93 % of world exports in year 2017 and top importers from India are Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. In year 2016, global production of Dry Chillies was 3.9 million metric tons while India’s production was 1.3 million metric tons.

There was a slightly slump in the global production of Dry Chillies in 2016 because of decline in production in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, due to virus attack and lack of irrigation and also crop failure in the state of Madhya Pradesh, which resulted in enhancement of prices of dry red chillies. During 2016, Indian farmers preferred to produce cotton over Dry Chillies as they incurred losses because of substantial slump in prices. The demand for the world famous Sannam S4 dry red chillies is very high and this variety is growing all over the world and it is grown in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Sannam S4 or 334, contains aroma and pungency which is often used for Indian, Chinese, European, Thai and Italian Cuisines.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12347683

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Chillies Market

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Dry Chillies market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Dry Chillies market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Dry Chillies market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Dry Chillies market.

Reasons to Purchase Dry Chillies Market Report

Identify the dominating and the fastest growing regions in the Global dry chillies market and their growth trends during the forecast period

The report outlines production, consumption, import and export analysis, and price trend for the market

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user licence) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12347683

Detailed TOC of Global Dry Chillies Market Report 2022

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Scope and Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Dry Chillies Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increased Import of Dry Chillies in Europe

3.1.2 High Potential for Productivity of Pakistan

3.1.3 High exports for Sannam S4 chilli from India

3.2 Dry Chillies Market Restraints

3.2.1 Presence of high Pesticide Residues and Aflatoxins in Indian Dry Chillies

3.2.2 Lack of Adequate Storage and Vacuum Packing Facilities in Developing Countries

4. Market Segmentation by Geography

4.1 North America Dry Chillies Market

4.1.1 US Dry Chillies Market

4.1.1.1 Production Analysis

4.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.1.2 Mexico Dry Chillies Market

4.1.2.1 Production Analysis

4.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2 Europe Dry Chillies Market

4.2.1 Spain Dry Chillies Market

4.2.1.1 Production Analysis

4.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.2 Germany Dry Chillies Market

4.2.2.1 Production Analysis

4.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.3 Netherlands Dry Chillies Market

4.2.3.1 Production Analysis

4.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.4 UK Dry Chillies Market

4.2.4.1 Production Analysis

4.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3 Asia-Pacific Dry Chillies Market

4.3.1 India Dry Chillies Market

4.3.1.1 Production Analysis

4.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.2 China Dry Chillies Market

4.3.2.1 Production Analysis

4.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.3 Pakistan Dry Chillies Market

4.3.3.1 Production Analysis

4.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.4 Vietnam Dry Chillies Market

4.3.4.1 Production Analysis

4.3.4.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.3.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.3.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.4 South America Dry Chillies Market

4.4.1 Peru Dry Chillies Market

4.4.1.1 Production Analysis

4.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.4.2 Chile Dry Chillies Market

4.4.2.1 Production Analysis

4.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.5 Africa Dry Chillies Market

4.5.1 South Africa Dry Chillies Market

4.5.1.1 Production Analysis

4.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.5.2 Morocco Dry Chillies Market

4.5.2.1 Production Analysis

4.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

4.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

4.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5. Future Outlook of the Dry Chillies Market

6. Appendix

7. Disclaimer



Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12347683#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.