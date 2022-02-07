Jukka Metsälä appointed as Fingrid’s CFO

English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj

Stock exchange release, 7 February 2022, 9:00 am





Jukka Metsälä, MSc (Tech.), MBA, has been appointed as the CFO of Finland’s transmission system operator, Fingrid. He will take up his position on 5 May 2022, and he will be responsible for the company’s finances and treasury, as well as business development and strategy.

Jukka Metsälä (born 1979) joins Fingrid from Gasum Oy, where he heads the traffic business and is a member of the Executive Management Group. Prior to that, he worked for PwC as a financial consultant, among other roles. Metsälä has also previously worked for Fingrid as Business Development Manager.

“We are happy to have Jukka Metsälä back. He is a skilled multidisciplinary professional in finance and treasury with strong experience in strategy work and business development,” says Fingrid’s President and CEO, Jukka Ruusunen.

“It is great to be involved in building the energy system of the future with Fingrid’s top experts and customers, and I look forward to implementing financially and environmentally sustainable solutions,” says Jukka Metsälä.





Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO,

Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 593 8428