The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,445,107
|328.18
|802,423,635
|31 January 2022
|11,500
|384.74
|4,424,484
|1 February 2022
|11,400
|392.09
|4,469,788
|2 February 2022
|31,500
|402.63
|12,682,692
|3 February 2022
|34,341
|399.90
|13,732,883
|4 February 2022
|35,000
|397.99
|13,929,565
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,568,848
|331.54
|851,663,047
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,160,921 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.11% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
