The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 2,445,107 328.18 802,423,635 31 January 2022 11,500 384.74 4,424,484 1 February 2022 11,400 392.09 4,469,788 2 February 2022 31,500 402.63 12,682,692 3 February 2022 34,341 399.90 13,732,883 4 February 2022 35,000 397.99 13,929,565 Accumulated under the programme 2,568,848 331.54 851,663,047

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,160,921 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.11% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.





