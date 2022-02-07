Borregaard ASA: Shares for employees 2022

7 February 2022: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Borregaard employees have been given the opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price. The offer is valid from 7 February up to and including 11 February 2022. The price per share will be equal to the average volume weighted market price on 11 February 2022, with a 25% discount. Under the programme, employees may buy shares for a total amount of either NOK 4 000, NOK 12 000,

NOK 20 000, NOK 32 000, NOK 46 000 or NOK 63 000.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909



