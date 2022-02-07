GridGain Announces Virtual Apache Ignite Summit 2022, Opens Call for Papers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced Ignite Summit 2022 , scheduled for June 14, 2022. Ignite Summit 2022 is the third free global virtual conference for everyone interested in distributed databases, in-memory computing and Apache Ignite. GridGain also announced it has opened the Ignite Summit 2022 Call for Papers, which ends on April 29, 2022. Visit the Ignite Summit website to register for this one-day free virtual event.



Organized by GridGain, Ignite Summit 2022 is designed for developers working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to address their application speed and scale challenges. Many Summit sessions are presented by developers and architects working on some of the world’s most sophisticated Ignite-powered services that people everywhere use daily. Ignite Summit 2022 will also feature a pre-conference day of training sessions on June 13, 2022. The Call for Papers welcomes seasoned Apache Ignite professionals who would like to share their Ignite experiences related to use cases, implementation best practices, architectural design, Ignite in production environments, and how Ignite has helped them address application and business challenges.

“Soaring demand for the Ignite Summit reflects the increasing adoption of Apache Ignite for an ever-widening range of use cases across financial services, retail, software & technology, telecommunications, transportation and more,” said Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder and CTO of GridGain. “The success of our previous conferences has made the virtual Ignite Summit an essential part of Ignite Community life, and we are immensely gratified that so many experts building and using Ignite are willing to contribute their experiences as speakers. This is a great way for anyone who is getting started with Ignite or looking to hone their knowledge and skills to learn directly from the best of the best.”

Attendees at Ignite Summit 2022 will learn about and enjoy:

Real-world case studies

Field-proven best practices

In-memory computing architectural approaches

Developer demonstrations of new Apache Ignite features

Peer-to-peer learning for new users and for experts



Last year’s virtual Ignite Summits were offered in May and November (Cloud Edition) and featured more than 30 speakers representing finance, biotech, telecom, health & fitness, construction, and cloud computing. Recordings from previous Ignite Summits are available to everyone on YouTube .

Ignite Summit Conference Committee

Shahir Daya , IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect

, IBM Distinguished Engineer and Chief Architect Saikat Maitra , Apache Ignite PMC, Target Corporation Principal Engineer

, Apache Ignite PMC, Target Corporation Principal Engineer Dmitry Pavlov , Apache Ignite PMC Chair, Chief Technology Expert at Sberbank Technology

, Apache Ignite PMC Chair, Chief Technology Expert at Sberbank Technology Andrey Gura , Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Architect

, Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Architect Stephen Darlington , GridGain Senior Consultant



Event Summary

What: Free Virtual Ignite Summit 2022

When: June 14, 2022

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

Become a Speaker: Call for speakers

The Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) community sponsor.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source distributed database for high-performance computing with in-memory speed that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or a database for hybrid transactional/analytical processing. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) in 2014. GridGain is a Bronze Sponsor of the ASF, with several members of the GridGain team serving as active contributors to the project. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

