Changes in QPR Software Executive Management Team

QPR SOFTWARE Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Sanna Salo (Master of Science in Economics) has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and a member of the Executive Management Team at QPR Software Plc effective February 7, 2022. Sanna Salo has previously worked as Director of Marketing and Communications for the B2B digital marketing solutions provider, Fonecta Oy. Prior to that, she worked for IBM Finland for almost ten years in various marketing management positions, both in Finland and in Nordic countries.

Samuel Rinnetmäki (Master of Engineering) has been appointed the Director of Consulting and a member of the Executive Management Team at QPR Software Plc effective February 7, 2022. Samuel Rinnetmäki has previously worked for the company’s consulting business as a subject matter expert and manager for several years. Prior to that, he worked more than 14 years at the Finnish Center for Pensions, also holding various subject matter expert and managerial positions, leading the enterprise architecture program at the employment pension branch.

“I am excited to gain Sanna’s strong experience and diverse expertise to strengthen our branding, marketing, and communications operations. Samuel’s extensive experience in developing consulting operations and his excellent knowledge of our customer base further strengthen the customer centricity of our Executive Management Team. The expertise of both, combined with their strong drive and ability to develop operations are essential in building the next phase of QPR and contribute to the execution of our new growth strategy that will be announced in March”, states Jussi Vasama, CEO of QPR.

