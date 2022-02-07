Acute Repetitive Seizures Market to Reach over USD 998.1 Million by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Acute Repetitive Seizures Market size is expected to reach over USD 998.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

High clinical needs for patients which are unmet, coupled with availability of advanced product pipeline and caregivers, are some of the key factors likely to drive market growth for Acute Repetitive Seizures. Drug therapy is persuasive for most of the patients who are suffering from cluster seizures. There are a substantial number of treatment restraints and unmet medical needs like, adverse reactions, drug-induced seizures, and lack of antiepileptogenic agents which can prevent the seizures development and its comorbidities, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Acute Repetitive Seizures Market by Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market:

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Bausch Health

Neurelis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

UCB S.A.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC.

Veriton Pharma

Market Dynamics:

Restraint: Rising Clinical Trials and New Therapies Launch

Rise in the figure of clinical trials, an increase in prominence on the launch of new therapies, and the boost in demand for nasal sprays for epilepsy treatment are the key factors likely to fuel the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market globally. Furthermore, a rise in the figure of regulatory authorization and promising drugs in the channel is likely to drive the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2018 April, UCB S.A. announced that FDA accepted a new drug application for Nayzilam nasal spray indicated for the seizure’s treatment such as Acute Repetitive Seizures and seizure clusters. This could have led to the approval of the drug in year 2019, making it first medication approved by FDA ever in more than 17 years.

Regional Trends

North America is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Acute Repetitive Seizures Market growth in the region is mainly driven by a rise in the number of pharma companies which are engaged in new drug development and increase in occurrence of epileptic seizures. Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness huge development owing to rising expenditure on healthcare in emerging countries, such as China and India. A huge gap was seen in the Acute Repetitive Seizures treatment in this region. Therefore, the antiseizure drugs demand in these developing nations facilitates a shift in market demand from the saturated North American and European regions to such nations.

Recent Developments

Diastat Rectal Gel Held a Significant Share: Due to its efficiency and shortage of drugs approved by FDA in the market. It is the only drug which is FDA-approved and the generic forms of it were brought in 2010. NRL-1 is likely to be the rapid-growing segment in the coming years. It is an investigational drug which was developed by Neurelis for children, adults, and adolescents. The company applied for NDA with the FDA in the year 2018.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Acute Repetitive Seizures Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled “Acute Repetitive Seizures Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 201.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 998.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 47.5% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product USL-261

NRL-1

AZ-002

Diastat Rectal Gel

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Acute Repetitive Seizures Market by Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-660550

