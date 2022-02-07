Global Anti-Counterfeit Package Market 2022 Growing Demand, Leading Companies, Competition Analysis, Revenue Generation, Sales By Regions Future Projection Till 2028

Pune, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-Counterfeit Package Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing focus of manufacturers on brand protection during the forecast period. This information is published in the latest report, titled, “Global Anti-Counterfeit Package Market, 2022-2028.” The process of assigning secure packaging to a product to minimize counterfeiting or infringement is known as anti-counterfeit packaging. It is a type of secure packaging that prevents counterfeiting and ensures the items' safety. Companies take anti-counterfeiting measurements, which aid them in avoiding revenue and loyalty losses due to counterfeiting. The Anti-Counterfeit Package Market growth has benefited from the changing legislative framework for the preservation of the authenticity of life-critical items, technological improvements in enhancing anti-theft measures, increased diversity in ongoing threats, and the necessity for brand protection.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

Alien Technology Corp

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

Impinj

G&D

Catalent Pharma Solution

SICPA

CCL

Get a Sample of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19844093?utm_source=GV

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the anti-counterfeit package sector, with sales and production declining in 2020. With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, packaging industries' supply chains were severely disrupted, resulting in a lack of raw materials. Packaging companies and authentication device manufacturers focused on the development options to successfully communicate the benefits of anti-counterfeit packaging in interacting with Covid-19's impact and ensuring the standards and security of their packaging while keeping a close eye on employees’ health.

The Anti-Counterfeit Package Market share in North America is one of the most important. Consumer demand for food and beverages, healthcare items, cosmetics, and technology are likely to drive this market forward significantly. Over the forecast period, laws such as the U.S. Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement and the EU Commission's labeling and serialization initiatives are likely to have a favorable impact on the market in developed nations.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-counterfeit Package market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19844093?utm_source=GV

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Authentication

Track and Trace

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Industrial and Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Clothing and Apparel

Others

The competition strategic window examines the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to assist the vendor in determining a match or alignment between their strengths and future growth potential. It describes the best or most advantageous fit for vendors to implement consecutive merger and acquisition plans, geographic expansion strategies, research and development strategies, and new product introduction strategies to execute future business expansion and growth over a foreseeable period.

Buy this report –



https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19844093?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Anti-counterfeit Package Segment by Type

2.2.1 Authentication

2.2.2 Track and Trace

2.3 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Anti-counterfeit Package Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food and Beverages

2.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

2.4.3 Industrial and Automotive

2.4.4 Consumer Electronics

2.4.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care

2.4.6 Clothing and Apparel

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Player

3.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Anti-counterfeit Package Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Anti-counterfeit Package by Regions

4.1 Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

Continued…

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.