Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) Market to Reach Over USD 7.53 Billion by 2028 - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market size is expected to reach over USD 7.53 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period. The Market stood at a revenue of USD 2.54 Billion in the year 2021.



Market Synopsis

Rising minimally invasive surgeries demand, technological advancements in surgical equipment and devices, and surgeons’ control on the choice of equipment are few factors contributing for market growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centre (ASC).

Increasing costs in healthcare is a key concern plaguing the sector. This has forced healthcare professionals to come up with fresh ways to make these services more economical while also focusing on quality. Ambulatory Surgical Centres have proven to be a persuasive solution in this scenario, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Ambulatory Surgical Center Market by Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management/Spinal Injections), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-1257/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List Of Prominent Players in the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market:

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Terveystalo

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services, Inc.

TeamHealth

Quorum Health Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Surgery Partners

Healthway Medical Group

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Demand for Hospital Only Will Fuel the Market Demand

Hospital only ASC facility without any true physician ownership is owned wholly by hospital systems. Additionally, determinants such as growing cost in healthcare, technological advancement to enable swift recovery and techniques in minimally invasive surgical have enabled hospitals to carry surgical procedures mostly in hospital owned ASCs that fuels the expansion of the market.

Opportunity: Rising Aged Population Base and Chronic Disorders

Chronic disorders are on the rise and these health disorders are among the costliest and most prevalent health conditions. It is also one of the common causes of mortality as well as disability in the developing and developed nations. Poor nutrition, tobacco consumption, excessive alcohol use, lack of physical exercise among adults, and lazy lifestyle boosts the rate of chronic diseases in the world.

Rising geriatric population across the world will serve as a huge impact rendering determinant for the market growth. Elderly people are prone to various diseases owing to functional and anatomic changes in the body. Japan is among the world’s top-ranking nations with most geriatric populations and has biggest life expectancy across the globe. Furthermore, individuals aged 60 and above is likely to account for nearly 43% of Japan’s population by the year 2040.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-1257/1

Benefits of Purchasing Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Trends

North America dominated the market and is likely to maintain its position in the coming years. Key factors facilitating the growth of ASC market are rising funding by government to advance and expand primary care services and growing coverage for outpatient services.

Key Findings

Single specialty to hold a significant share: Impelled by the rising number of ambulatory surgical centres of single specialty. Single specialty settings hold a safer environment coupled with lower rate of infection when compared to multi-specialty. Likewise, lower risk and higher affordability of physician attrition to fuel the demand of the industry during the forecast timeframe.

Impelled by the rising number of ambulatory surgical centres of single specialty. Single specialty settings hold a safer environment coupled with lower rate of infection when compared to multi-specialty. Likewise, lower risk and higher affordability of physician attrition to fuel the demand of the industry during the forecast timeframe. Diagnosis to hold a significant share: Growing prevalence of chronic conditions combined with increasing awareness associated with early disease diagnosis will drive the industry value overall. In addition, various ambulatory surgical centres are affiliated generally with high-quality diagnostic device and give diagnosis for several kind of ailments which fosters the industry size overall.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-1257

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Ambulatory Surgical Center Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ambulatory Surgical Center Market by Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management/Spinal Injections), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-886540

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market?

How will the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market?

What is the Ambulatory Surgical Center market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Ambulatory Surgical Center Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Ambulatory Surgical Center Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7.53 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 27.6% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Pain Management/Spinal Injections

Plastic Surgery

Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ambulatory-surgical-center-market-1257/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Creatinine Test Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/creatinine-test-market-1284

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/creatinine-test-market-1284 Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/non-alcoholic-ateatohepatitis-nash-market-1253

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/non-alcoholic-ateatohepatitis-nash-market-1253 Acute Repetitive Seizures Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/acute-repetitive-seizures-market-1249 Medical Holographic Imaging Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-holographic-imaging-market-1245

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: