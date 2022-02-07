No. 1 2022 Solar’s Chairman will retire at the annual general meeting

English Danish

Today, Jens Borum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solar A/S, has informed the company that he will retire at the Annual General Meeting in March 2022.





Jens Borum joined the Board of Directors of Solar A/S in 1982 and became Chairman in 1990.





Chairman Jens Borum says:

“I have enjoyed my 40 years on the Board of Directors of this great company. Solar has evolved immensely during the last four decades, and I am impressed by the achievements the management team and our dedicated employees across Solar have delivered. Solar is well positioned for the future with a strong focus on both a digital and a green approach. Moreover, I am confident that our Core+ strategy will continue to deliver progress across the group. I thank all employees, the management team and my colleagues on the board and wish them and the company the very best for the future.

