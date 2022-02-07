Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

In week 5 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,875,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|5
|31.1.2022
|09:58:11
|135.000
|230
|31.050.000
|4.207.000
|961.418.860
|5
|1.2.2022
|10:34:40
|135.000
|231
|31.185.000
|4.342.000
|992.603.860
|5
|2.2.2022
|11:00:33
|135.000
|230
|31.050.000
|4.477.000
|1.023.653.860
|5
|3.2.2022
|12:06:53
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|4.612.000
|1.054.973.860
|5
|4.2.2022
|09:45:47
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|4.747.000
|1.086.293.860
|5
|4.2.2022
|10:56:20
|65.000
|230
|14.950.000
|4.812.000
|1.101.243.860
|740.000
|170.875.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,812,000 own shares for 1,101,243,860 ISK and holds today 10,812,000 own shares or 3.34% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).