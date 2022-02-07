Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 5 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,875,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
531.1.202209:58:11135.00023031.050.0004.207.000961.418.860
51.2.202210:34:40135.00023131.185.0004.342.000992.603.860
52.2.202211:00:33135.00023031.050.0004.477.0001.023.653.860
53.2.202212:06:53135.00023231.320.0004.612.0001.054.973.860
54.2.202209:45:47135.00023231.320.0004.747.0001.086.293.860
54.2.202210:56:2065.00023014.950.0004.812.0001.101.243.860
   740.000 170.875.000  


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,812,000﻿ own shares for 1,101,243,860 ISK and holds today 10,812,000 own shares or 3.34% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).