Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 5

In week 5 2022 Festi purchased in total 740,000 own shares for total amount of 170,875,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 5 31.1.2022 09:58:11 135.000 230 31.050.000 4.207.000 961.418.860 5 1.2.2022 10:34:40 135.000 231 31.185.000 4.342.000 992.603.860 5 2.2.2022 11:00:33 135.000 230 31.050.000 4.477.000 1.023.653.860 5 3.2.2022 12:06:53 135.000 232 31.320.000 4.612.000 1.054.973.860 5 4.2.2022 09:45:47 135.000 232 31.320.000 4.747.000 1.086.293.860 5 4.2.2022 10:56:20 65.000 230 14.950.000 4.812.000 1.101.243.860 740.000 170.875.000





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 4,812,000﻿ own shares for 1,101,243,860 ISK and holds today 10,812,000 own shares or 3.34% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).












