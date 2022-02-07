MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 31 January to 4 February 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 34,629 204.96 7,097,453 31 January 2022

1 February 2022

2 February 2022

3 February 2022

4 February 2022 300

250

300

101

300 201.80

203.10

204.39

199.00

197.50 60,540

50,775

61,317

20,099

59,250 Accumulated under the programme 35,880 7,349,434

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 31 January to 4 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 110,880 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.42% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

