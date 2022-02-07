MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 31 January to 4 February 2022:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|34,629
|204.96
|7,097,453
|31 January 2022
1 February 2022
2 February 2022
3 February 2022
4 February 2022
|300
250
300
101
300
|201.80
203.10
204.39
199.00
197.50
|60,540
50,775
61,317
20,099
59,250
|Accumulated under the programme
|35,880
|7,349,434
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 31 January to 4 February 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 110,880 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.42% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments