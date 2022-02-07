Global Biophotonics Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp, Toshiba, Procter & Gamble, Horiba, and Precision Photonics

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biophotonics market is expected to grow from $41.76 billion in 2020 to $45.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to reach $63.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players in the biophotonics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp, Toshiba, Procter & Gamble, Horiba, and Precision Photonics Corp.



The biophotonics market consists of revenues generated from the sales of biophotonic instruments combining optics, nanotechnology, photonics, and biotechnology. Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It refers to the use of photonic or optical means to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.



High prices of biophotonic-based devices or instruments are anticipated to limit the growth of the biophotonics market. The price of biophotonics is comparatively higher than that of conventional instruments. They are considered as more complex attributing to the integration of biological units and the generation, manipulation, and detection of light units, thereby rising their price. This will negatively impact the biophotonics market growth.



The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market. Optical engineering and imaging technologies are playing a vital role in the evolving field of minimally invasive surgeries by enabling to visualize the manipulation of tissue at remote internal sites.

According to the plastic surgery statistics report 2019, the minimally invasive cosmetic procedures reached 16.3 million in 2019, an increase of 2% over the previous year. Therefore, the surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries annually worldwide is generating higher revenues for the biophotonics market.



The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market. For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine.

This low damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine during the forthcoming years. Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Biophotonics Market Characteristics



3. Biophotonics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Biophotonics



5. Biophotonics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Biophotonics Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Biophotonics Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Biophotonics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by Product Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

In-Vitro

In-Vivo

6.2. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

See-Through Imaging

Inside Imaging

Spectromolecular

Surface Imaging

Microscopy

Light therapy

Biosensors

Others

6.3. Global Biophotonics Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Diagnostics

Therapeutic

Tests

Others

7. Biophotonics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Biophotonics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Biophotonics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific

OPGEN

NU Skin Enterprises

IPG Photonics Corp.

Idex Corp

Toshiba

Procter & Gamble

Horiba

Precision Photonics Corp

Roche Group

GE

Philips

Affymetrix Inc.

Andor Technology Ltd.

Becton Dickinson & Co.

Carl Zeiss AG

FEI Company

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

Glenbrook Technologies Inc.

Oxford Instruments Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmjfxv

