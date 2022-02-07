DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 32 - 7 FEBRUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
1,329,500
156.77
208,423,185
|31/01/2022
|25,000
|150.30
|3,757,500
|01/02/2022
|24,000
|149.70
|3,592,800
|02/02/2022
|19,000
|154.50
|2,935,500
|03/02/2022
|21,000
|154.99
|3,254,790
|04/02/2022
|24,000
|151.78
|3,642,720
|Accumulated
|1,442,500
|156.40
|225,606,495
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,442,500 at a total amount of DKK 225,606,495.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,945,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.52%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,254,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
