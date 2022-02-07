DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 32 - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



1,329,500



156.77



208,423,185 31/01/2022 25,000 150.30 3,757,500 01/02/2022 24,000 149.70 3,592,800 02/02/2022 19,000 154.50 2,935,500 03/02/2022 21,000 154.99 3,254,790 04/02/2022 24,000 151.78 3,642,720 Accumulated 1,442,500 156.40 225,606,495

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,442,500 at a total amount of DKK 225,606,495.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,945,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.52%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,254,061.

