DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 32 - 7 FEBRUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

1,329,500

156.77

208,423,185
31/01/202225,000150.303,757,500
01/02/202224,000149.703,592,800
02/02/202219,000154.502,935,500
03/02/202221,000154.993,254,790
04/02/202224,000151.783,642,720
Accumulated1,442,500156.40225,606,495

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,442,500 at a total amount of DKK 225,606,495.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,945,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.52%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,254,061.

