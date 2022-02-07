Global Drone Taxi Market Research Report 2021-2027: Smart City Initiatives have Spurred Opportunities for Technology Vendors

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Taxi Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the smart city initiatives that have spurred opportunities for technology vendors. Government and key companies are investing in developing urban infrastructure design and development.

For instance, in May 2021, Osaka city will undertake the development of vertiports and infrastructure for drone delivery services, including urban air mobility. On the other hand, COVID-19 had impacted the drone taxi market. The pandemic affected the supply chain and logistics operations of the companies worldwide.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a significant market share. China, India, Japan, and the Rest of the Asia-Pacific are the major economies primarily contributing to the growth of the drone taxi market in the region.

The regional growth of the market is accredited to the increasing rising disposable income in the economies such as China and India coupled with government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Potential investments in automotive and transportation and potential innovations in the drone sector are some of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market.

Further, Airbus SE, Boeing, Joby Aero Inc., Lilium GmbH, and among others are some of the prominent players operating in the market. Initiatives along with competitive pricing may support an increase in market share during the forecast period. The manufacturers are extensively investing in new technologies.

Moreover, new launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.

For instance, in January 2020, Uber and Hyundai Motor Co. announced a new partnership to develop uber air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network. Hyundai is the first automotive company to join the Uber Elevate initiative, bringing automotive-scale manufacturing capability and a track record of mass-producing electric vehicles.

The global drone taxi market is segmented based on autonomy, propulsion type, end-user, and range. Based on autonomy, the market is segmented into remotely piloted and fully automated.

Among the autonomy, the remotely piloted segment is expected to have a considerable share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented into fully electric, hybrid, and electric hydrogen.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, and hospital and medical agencies.

Among the end-user, the ride-sharing segment of the market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the range, the market is segmented into intracity and intercity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Drone Taxi Industry

Recovery Scenario of Global Drone Taxi Industry

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Conclusion

2.3. Porter's Analysis



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Airbus SE

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2. The Boeing Co.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3. Joby Aero, Inc.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Drone Taxi Market by Autonomy

5.1.1. Remotely Piloted

5.1.2. Fully Autonomous

5.2. Global Drone Taxi Market, by Propulsion Type

5.2.1. Fully Electric

5.2.2. Hybrid

5.2.3. Electric Hydrogen

5.3. Global Drone Taxi Market by End User

5.3.1. Ride-Sharing Companies

5.3.2. Scheduled Operators

5.3.3. Hospital and Medical Agencies.

5.4. Global Drone Taxi Market by Range

5.4.1. Intracity

5.4.2. Intercity



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Archer Aviation Inc.

7.2. Bell Textron Inc.

7.3. Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

7.4. Hyundai Motor Co.

7.5. Kitty Hawk

7.6. Lilium GmbH

7.7. Terrafugia

7.8. Textron Inc.

7.9. Uber Technologies Inc.

7.10. Volocopter GmbH

