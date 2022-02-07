Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025: Revenue and Shares Data for Desalination, Purification, and Other Applications

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reverse osmosis membrane market is poised to grow by $5.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for potable water and the advantages of RO membranes in water treatment. The study identifies the rapid growth of desalination systems as one of the prime reasons driving the reverse osmosis membrane market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The reverse osmosis membrane market is segmented as below:

By Application

Desalination

Purification

Others

By Region

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reverse osmosis membrane market vendors that include:

Applied Membranes Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hunan Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

M-Pure International Co. Ltd.

SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Also, the reverse osmosis membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

