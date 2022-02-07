Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2022

English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 7, 2022

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

voting rights as of January 31, 2022

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2022, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,337,249,623

Number of voting rights*: 1,997,768,096

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

