Global Self-driving Taxi Market 2021-2025: Volume of Units to Witness 58.53% CAGR, Aided by Supportive Regulations

The global self-driving taxi market is poised to grow by 56,162.96 units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 58.53% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increased focus of OEMs toward development of self-driving vehicles and maturing autonomous vehicles concept. The study identifies the supportive regulations for self-driving cars as one of the prime reasons driving the self-driving taxi market growth during the next few years.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The self-driving taxi market is segmented as below:

By Autonomy

SAE Level 3

SAE Level 4 and 5

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-driving taxi market vendors that include:

Alphabet Inc.

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Renault SA

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.

Also, the self-driving taxi market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

