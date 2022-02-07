Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2021-2025: Increasing Legalization and Rising Number of Collaborations and Mergers will Lead to Sizable Demand and Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is poised to grow by USD 430.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.83%

This study identifies the growing prominence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of legalization of cannabis and the rising number of collaborations and mergers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by increasing social acceptance of cannabis, advanced techniques used in cultivation of cannabis, and increase in marketing and promotional activities.

The report on cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV, California Dreamin, CannaVines, Heineken NV, Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG, MJ Wines LLC, NABC Inc., Rebel Coast Winery, and Winabis.

Also, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cannabis-infused beers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cannabis-infused spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cannabis-infused wines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV

California Dreamin

CannaVines

Heineken NV

Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG

MJ Wines LLC

NABC Inc.

Rebel Coast Winery

Winabis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iesth2