Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2021-2025: Increasing Legalization and Rising Number of Collaborations and Mergers will Lead to Sizable Demand and Growth

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is poised to grow by USD 430.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.83%
This study identifies the growing prominence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of legalization of cannabis and the rising number of collaborations and mergers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The market is driven by increasing social acceptance of cannabis, advanced techniques used in cultivation of cannabis, and increase in marketing and promotional activities.
The report on cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV, California Dreamin, CannaVines, Heineken NV, Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG, MJ Wines LLC, NABC Inc., Rebel Coast Winery, and Winabis.
Also, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cannabis-infused beers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cannabis-infused spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cannabis-infused wines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV
- California Dreamin
- CannaVines
- Heineken NV
- Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG
- MJ Wines LLC
- NABC Inc.
- Rebel Coast Winery
- Winabis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iesth2