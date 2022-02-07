India Aquaculture & Marine Products Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Rearing Product Type (Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers, Others), By Type (Fisheries, Seaweeds, Microalgae, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Others), By Production Type, By Culture, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India aquaculture & marine products market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The India aquaculture & marine products market is driven by the increasing consumption of fishes in the country.
Additionally, benefits such as high yield & good produce, controlling reproduction cycles, preventing the aquatic life from diseases, genetic improvements in certain varieties, among others, are expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.
Furthermore, supportive government policies promoting aquaculture such as "Development of Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture" is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. This policy creates a scope for the development of fisheries sector in order to meet the food demands of country's ever increasing population and also provides employment opportunities.
The India aquaculture & marine products market is segmented based on rearing product type, type, production type, culture, company, and region. Based on rearing product type, the market can be fragmented into equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers and others.
Among these, the equipment segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for marine products as they play a pivotal role in various production processes such as sea ranching, rack & line farming, among others. Based on type, the market can be categorized into fisheries, seaweeds, microalgae, crustaceans, molluscs and others.
Here, the fisheries segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing demand for fishes in the country, which can be ascribed to the nutritional value and high protein content of fishes.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Major players operating in the India aquaculture & marine products market include
- Avanti Feeds Ltd
- Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
- Coastal Corporation Limited
- Waterbase Ltd
- Zeal Aqua Ltd
- Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited
- BKV Industries Ltd
- Shantanu Sheorey Aqua Ltd
- Smilax Industries Ltd
- Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Rearing Product Type:
- Equipment
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fertilizers
- Others
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Type:
- Fisheries
- Seaweeds
- Microalgae
- Crustaceans
- Molluscs
- Others
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Production Type:
- Small-Scale
- Medium & Large Scale
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Culture:
- Freshwater
- Brackish Water
- Marine
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Region:
- North
- South
- East
- West
