Real-time Social Networking Company TIYA Establishes Global Headquarters In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIYA, a real-time social networking platform backed by US-listed company LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI), announced the official opening of its global headquarters in Singapore today. The all-new global hub will accelerate the brand’s official launch into Singapore, with the audio-based app made available for download, as early as the first quarter of 2022.

The 10,000 square foot TIYA space located in the centre of the Central Business District, represents a growing strategic investment for the brand, since making its debut in the USA, in 2020. With key in-app features that enable ‘live’ social networking, TIYA offers users the experience of real-time, off-the-cuff conversations, by leveraging on the emotion of the human voice.

In tandem with its expansion strategy, the new space emulates its contemporary vision of ‘design with purpose’. Having performed an in-depth geographical assessment, TIYA narrowed in on Singapore as the chosen city for its global headquarters, with the aim of reflecting their commitment to innovate and invest in the region. TIYA has since built a creative space, designed on an overarching concept of promoting collaboration and community as part of their on-going mission and vision for the company.

Located at Mapletree Anson, alongside other large corporations such as Yahoo and Goldman Sachs, the flagship office will serve as an ode to the brand’s instantly recognizable aesthetic. The new headquarters will be home to in-house functions including departments such as Big Data, Human Resource, User Research, Administration and Operation, that will support TIYA’s technology platform and product development plans. TIYA is also looking to expand its staff strength, with a fully operational team in Singapore by the end of 2022, as it looks to progressively launch its latest version of the app around the world.

TIYA also plans to amplify its hiring with a graduate employment programme and has established its inaugural talent partnership with the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)’s Career & Attachment Office. The programme will be the first of many future collaborations, as TIYA looks to offer students invaluable career opportunities with the brand.

Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Chairman of TIYA, commented “We are very excited to be establishing a permanent presence in Singapore, as it is an essential milestone that is aligned to our global geographical expansion strategy. Our audio-based ecosystem will reinvent the social networking norms and will revolutionise the way communities and interest groups interact. We are confident that with the introduction of TIYA in Singapore and with our local team of world class talents, we will be able to achieve greater success in the region.”

“At TIYA, we strongly believe in the importance of cultivating young talent and with our new home in Singapore, there will certainly be many career opportunities offered to fresh graduates, who will in turn fuel TIYA’s continuous innovation and progression,” he added.

Prof Tan Ooi Kiang, Deputy Provost (Education) of NTU Singapore, said “The University is always looking to establish close partnerships with top industry players, such as TIYA, to meet their talent needs. This also gives our graduates more opportunities for internship and industry experience, which expand their horizons and career prospects. We look forward to fostering a stronger talent partnership with TIYA in the future."

Currently, TIYA App has had nearly 20 million downloads worldwide, the latest version of the app will also be launched globally in Q1 2022.

For more images, please refer here . For more information, please visit https://www.tiya.com .

About TIYA

Founded in 2019, TIYA is a real-time social networking company, backed by a US-listed company, LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI). Launched in the US market in 2020, the TIYA App provides dynamic and interactive experiences to connect friends and users globally. Featuring a ‘live’ social networking experience, the TIYA App encourages real-time, relaxed and off-the-cuff conversations, by leveraging on the emotion of the human voice.

Headquartered in Singapore, the team consists of individuals from diverse backgrounds that unite in a shared vision, and are from all over the world including Singapore, the United States, China and Japan.

For more information, please check out https://www.tiya.com or follow @tiyausa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

